Astra

Courtesy of ASTRA

The deadline for public comments on a new state land lease for the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island has been pushed back to mid-October.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources announced Monday it would keep the public comment period open through Thursday Oct. 12 after receiving numerous requests for more time to review Alaska Aerospace’s lease renewal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.