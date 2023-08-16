The deadline for public comments on a new state land lease for the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island has been pushed back to mid-October.
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources announced Monday it would keep the public comment period open through Thursday Oct. 12 after receiving numerous requests for more time to review Alaska Aerospace’s lease renewal.
The company’s application identifies numerous planned capital projects in the company’s 3,805-acre core launch facility, and defines the boundaries of 7,048 acres of adjacent state land — Ugak Island and state land surrounding Burton Ranch — that the company could close during testing or launch operations.
Jay Rokos, program manager for the Department of Natural Resources’ Easements Program, said comments already submitted prior to the old deadline of last Monday will be included in the public record. There is no need to resubmit previously written comments, Rokos said in a statement.
He noted that DNR is considering holding an in-person public hearing on the lease application. “Additional notification will be distributed once that determination is made,” Rokos wrote.
No internet? You can get a copy of the full application packet by contacting Rokos at 907-334-2542; Fax: 907-269-8913 or email: dnr.scro.easements@alaska.gov.
Written comments must be received by the Division of Mining, Land and Water by 5 p.m. on Oct. 12. Email your thoughts to dnr.scro.easements@alaska.gov. Mail your comments to DNR, DMLW, Southcentral Regional Land Office at 550 West 7th Ave., Suite 900C, Anchorage, AK 99501, or fax your comments to 907-269-8913.
TTY services are available by contacting Alaska Relay at 711 or by calling 800-770-8973. Refer to ADL 226285.
