A company that sells knives and bone carvings is being sued by Alaska Attorney General Treg R. Taylor for allegedly mislabeling some of its products as “Made in Alaska,” according to an Alaska Department of Law press release. Taylor claims that B. Merry Studio replaced “Made in the Philippines” labels on imported goods with “Made in Alaska” labels.
Anchorage-based B. Merry Studio allegedly bought raw materials in the United States, sent the materials to the Philippines to be manufactured and then rebranded them as Alaska-made products once they arrived in the United States. B. Merry Studio is similarly accused of selling mislabelled products manufactured outside of the state of Alaska with “Made in Alaska” stickers, according to the press release.
The Department of Law also alleges that B. Merry Studio violated the State’s trademark on “Made in Alaska” by engraving the phrase on the side of knives that were not made in the state.
In addition to mislabeling products as being made in Alaska, B. Merry Studio is accused of marketing products as being made of Stellar’s sea cows — a species that has been extinct for two centuries — when in actuality those products were made of other mammals, according to the press release. Tests of these products indicate that some of them are made of caribou and bowhead whales, both of which are endangered species, according to the press release.
“Consumers rely on accurate labeling to have confidence in the products they buy, and actions by businesses to deceive consumers erodes that trust,” Taylor said in the release. “My office has an obligation to ensure products are identified accurately and promoted legally.”
The goal of the lawsuit is to inflict civil penalties and an injunction on B. Merry Studio to prevent them from falsely advertising their products as being made in Alaska in the future.
False marketing is a violation of the Unfair Trade Practices Act.
Defendants in the lawsuit are B. Merry Studio, Inc, its owners Robert Merry, Josephine Merry, Mary Uy, former owner Mark Uy, and employee Judylyn Uy.
