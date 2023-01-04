Caleb Oswell has joined the Kodiak Daily Mirror as a general assignment reporter.
Oswell graduated last month from Pittsburg State University in southeast Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in Communication with an emphasis in multimedia journalism and a minor in photography.
While a student at Pittsburg State, Oswell served as photo editor for The Collegio, the student newspaper, for nearly three years.
“Caleb has a unique blend of talents that allow him to be equally comfortable telling stories with words and images,” said KDM Publisher Kevin Bumgarner. “I look forward to seeing how he puts those talents to use for the benefit of our readers.”
Growing up in Kansas and Texas, Oswell said Kodiak caught his eye because it would be a totally different experience.
“Kodiak drew my interest initially because of the interesting location,” Oswell said. “But after learning more about Kodiak, my interest grew deeper knowing that I would be serving a kind and generous community.”
After attending his graduation ceremony and spending time with family, Oswell jumped in his Subaru and headed north. Seven days later, he made it to Homer and hoped the weather would allow the M/V Tustumena to set sail to his new hometown.
“My first impression finds Kodiak to be much more than I was initially expecting,” Oswell said. “While Kodiak doesn’t have a large population, it makes up for this with the amount of involvement the community has.”
In his free time, Oswell said he loves taking photographs and spending time with friends.
“I’m hoping as I learn and become more involved in Kodiak that I’ll make as many friends as I did back in Kansas and Texas,” Oswell said.
Bumgarner said he thinks that Oswell’s can-do attitude and friendly disposition will help him feel right at home in Kodiak. He already has experienced one Kodiak first: The polar plunge. But he was there as a KDM photographer, not a crazy Kodiakan.
Maybe that will happen next year.
