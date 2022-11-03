Former Kodiak fisherman Merle Knapp, who has spent his entire career in the seafood industry, has started a global seafood consulting business called C.STAR LLC.
Knapp said his new company, which is based in Seattle, will serve a diverse set of clients, ranging from producers to purchasers. He will provide support ranging from marketing, messaging and presentations to product-quality crisis management, sales and sourcing assistance.
One of his first clients is Grobest Seafood Global, and he made a presentation on global supply and markets for tilapia at the recent Groundfish Forum XXIX in Seattle.
Knapp said he has experience on everything from Pollock, cod and shrimp to salmon, crab and the fast-growing aquaculture sector.
“Success in the seafood business doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” Knapp said in a statement. “C.STAR will accomplish its mission by also providing guidance about seafood documentation, quality assurance and recruitment of key employees.”
Knapp started his company after retiring from Glacier Fish Co. where he spent the past 26 years, most recently serving as vice president of sales and marketing.
Knapp got his first taste for the sea in 1965 as a 14-year-old deckhand on a king crab boat fishing out of Kodiak.
“I remember most the inventiveness of Kodiak fishermen to develop gear for the robust king crab, bairdi crab, scallop, and pink shrimp fisheries,” Knapp said, through a spokesman. “There were no manufacturers for fishing gear in those early days, and we had to design and build all of it ourselves from scratch.”
He sold his first seafood, live king crab, for 8 cents per pound. His father, Charles “Chuck” R. Knapp, set an example that his son would follow by moving from fishing vessel deck to the bridge, to plant manager and superintendent of Pan Alaska Fisheries in Kodiak.
Merle moved from deckhand to captain at age 18 in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands. Then he moved back to Kodiak to fish crab, shrimp, scallops, cod and wild Alaska Pollock.
“Starting our young family in a town so tied to its natural resources, and my friends and neighbors who helped one another regardless of politics” are among the things Knapp enjoyed the most about his time in Kodiak.
Kodiak also set Knapp up for a successful career in fisheries.
“I learned how to work hard and how to follow the ebb and flow of fishing,” Knapp said. “I also was given the opportunity to join a trade mission, and that trip opened my eyes to the role Alaska fisheries could play in the global seafood business.”
After 16 years as a fisherman, Knapp broadened his experience by pursuing challenges as a seafood operations purchasing manager, processing ship captain and superintendent, seafood sales team manager and vice president, seafood trading company president and owner and, most recently, at Glacier Fish Co.
Knapp has been honored as the Northwest Fisheries Association’s “Person of the Year,” and he has served with many trade organizations in various capacities. Among them, he was a founding member and secretary/treasurer of the Kodiak Shrimp Trawlers Association. He has also served on various committees of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Northwest Fisheries Board of Directors, National Fisheries Institute Board of Directors and its Executive Board. He is also a founding board member of the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers.
