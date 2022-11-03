Merle Knapp

Former Kodiak fisherman Merle Knapp, who has spent his entire career in the seafood industry, has started a global seafood consulting business called C.STAR LLC.

Knapp said his new company, which is based in Seattle, will serve a diverse set of clients, ranging from producers to purchasers. He will provide support ranging from marketing, messaging and presentations to product-quality crisis management, sales and sourcing assistance.

