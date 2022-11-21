Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center is partnering with Kodiak College to pay as many as 10 people to earn while they learn how to become a Certified Nurse’s Aide.
The application deadline is Nov. 28, and classes start Jan. 17 at Kodiak College for those who are selected for the 16-week program.
Students will earn “competitive wages” for the 140 hours they are in class and are taking part in the official hands-on practice of what they are learning known as “clinicals,” said Jamie Smith, Providence’s program manager for workforce development and apprenticeships. She spoke to the Kodiak Daily Mirror from Anchorage last week via a video call.
The learning wage has not yet been determined, but Smith said “it’ll be competitive with the market for the amount of experience folks have.”
No health care experience is necessary to be considered for the program, and Providence is interested in helping people of all ages get the training they would need to become a CNA, said Smith.
“Like all health care facilities, we have been facing an unprecedented staffing shortage,” Smith said. “We’re hopeful that a program like this can help us fill our open positions while also helping members of the community who might be interested in working in health care but might not otherwise have the opportunity to take that chance.”
So who is Providence looking for?
Anyone who has an interest in health care and can meet Kodiak College’s qualifications for being accepted into the program while also being able to pass Providence’s background checks and pre-hire requirements.
“One of the hopes for the program is [to help] folks who want to access maybe a different career path or start their career in health sciences but wouldn’t otherwise have access to be able to do that,” said Laura Mullican, spokeswoman for Providence Kodiak.
The best background for this program, Smith said, would be someone who has experience caring for loved ones in their family and helping elderly family members eat meals and go about their daily routines.
“Any kind of customer service experience is always helpful,” Smith said. “You’re dealing as a health care professional with the public, so if you’ve worked at a coffee shop or been a waitress or a waiter or have had any kind of public-facing job, I think those kinds of people skills will be helpful as well.”
On a day-to-day basis, CNAs work closely with nurses, Smith said.
“We really can’t do the work of serving patients without people in this role,” Smith said of CNAs. “They’re kind of the eyes and ears of the nurse. And they also help patients with the activities of daily living. They might help patients eat their meal, go to the bathroom, and walk around. CNAs are also taking vital signs and reporting any changes to the nurse so that the nurse can adjust the care for the patient as needed.”
If 10 people go through the Kodiak College program, become CNAs and are hired by Providence Kodiak, the hospital would still have a need in this area, Smith said, but “it would definitely go a long way to help meet that need.”
The individual application process starts by contacting Barbara Brown at Kodiak College. She can be reached via email at bebrown@alaska.edu or by phone at 907.486.1211.
