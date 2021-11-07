Nick Carver treated himself to candy on Saturday night. A lot of candy.
The senior deserved a stomach full of sugar after helping lead the Kodiak High School boys to the team title at the ASAA/First National Bank Alaska Swimming and Diving State Championships.
Kodiak’s 79 points — eight ahead of runner-up Dimond — clinched the program’s second boys team title and first since 2016.
The team celebrated in Anchorage before flying back to Kodiak Sunday afternoon.
“We got to eat whatever we wanted, finally,” said Carver. “It’s been three months since I had candy.”
Carver played an integral part in Kodiak’s historic day at the Bartlett High School pool that saw the Bears win four events and shatter a pair of school records.
He was on the winning 200-yard medley relay that established a new school record with a time of 1 minute, 35.67 seconds. Hours later, he broke Talon Lindquist’s 100 breaststroke school record of 57.77 with a 57.26 that placed him third.
Shortly after that, he was on the 400 freestyle relay team that tied for first with Juneau and assured Kodiak a top-of-the-podium finish.
“All that hard work that we put in proved that when you put in the work, you can reap the rewards,” Carver said. “I put a lot more time and effort in this year, and I got a lot more rewards out of it than any other season.”
Senior Ian Rocheleau walked off the Alaska Airlines plane and into the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport gripping the team trophy.
Rocheleau and fellow senior Jackson Krug accounted for 32 of the team’s 39 individual points.
Rocheleau won the 100 backstroke (57.66) and was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (1:54.75), while Krug won the 100 freestyle (46.64) and was second in the 200 freestyle (1:43.86).
“It felt good winning regions and, honestly, at that point, I wasn’t even thinking about winning state,” Rocheleau said. “Another banner is going to look pretty cool up there (Kodiak Community Swimming Pool).”
Even though Kodiak entered the meet undefeated, the Bears were not the favorites. Dimond was.
A brilliant decision by fourth-year coach Maggie Rocheleau swung the meet in Kodiak’s favor. She inserted Krug — a freestyler — into the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay.
Kodiak shot from sixth seed to first place. A difference of 12 points. The rest of the meet played in the Bears’ favor.
“That was definitely a game-changer,” Ian Rocheleau said. “Not only just for points but the mental edge.”
Rocheleau decided to put Krug in the 200 medley relay after Friday’s preliminary heats.
“When I realized that the points we could make up in the medley relay could put us even with the top teams, it was a risk I had to take,” Maggie Rocheleau said. “It was worth it.”
Kodiak received points from seven of its eight state participants and scored a whopping 40 points from relays — the 200 freestyle relay scored a sixth-pace finish.
“There are a few of them (swimmers) that get a lot more attention, but this couldn’t have been done without every one of them,” Maggie Rocheleau said. “From the ground up — the training, pushing each other, the camaraderie. They make me a better a coach.”
Ian Rocheleau, Krug and Carver were on the 200 medley and the 400 freestyle relays. Jake Sarnowski was a member of the 200 medley, while Max Robinson was on the 400 freestyle relay.
Krug sealed Kodiak’s title when he brought the 400 freestyle relay team from fourth into a tie for first with Juneau on the final leg.
“That was probably the best race that I have seen in my whole swimming career,” Carver said. “It was pretty cool for him to make up all that time that I lost.”
Krug said he just did what he had to do.
“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “It is just crazy because we have been dreaming about this for a very long time.”
Senior Max Jensen and sophomore James Berestoff tallied points as members of the 200 freestyle relay with Sarnowski and Robinson.
“I am more proud of everybody else than I am of myself,” Jensen said. “They have helped me a lot to grow personally and to swim faster. It means a lot when they are more than just teammates. They are family to me.”
The four seniors were freshmen when Maggie Rocheleau took over head coaching duties from longtime coach John Lindquist when he retired after the 2017 season.
“To know that I could bring them through all the way through their high school swimming career and wrap up with that finish is pretty indescribable,” Maggie Rocheleau said.
GIRLS
Kodiak’s four swimmers led the Bears to an eighth-place finish with 31 points.
Freshman Amaya Rocheleau was the runner-up in the 100 backstroke (58.76), while Alison Narog was third in the 50 freestyle (24.69) and fifth in the 100 freestyle (54.39).
Narog and Rocheleau teamed with Emily Neo and Lia Jones to finish fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.89) and sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:53.63).
“They have experience going into next year. Hopefully we will have a little more depth,” Maggie Rocheleau said.
KODIAK CONNECTIONS
Former Kodiak Kingfishers PJ Foy and Benson Boudreaux helped lead Thunder Mountain to a sixth-place finish in the boys standings.
Foy was named the boy athlete of the meet after winning the 200 individual medley (1:50.55) and the 100 breaststroke (55.45).
Foy topped Soldotna’s Joshua Gemmell’s breaststroke state record of 56.40 set in 2000 and his 200 IM time is the second all-time at a state meet behind Lindquist’s 2017 mark of 1:50.08.
Benson was third in the 100 butterfly (54.15).
OLYMPIC SWIMMERS
Seward’s Lyda Jacoby and Homer’s Jillian Crooks shared girl athlete of the meet. The two both competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Jacoby won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, while Crooks, who swam for the Cayman Islands in the Olympics, took the 100 and 200 freestyles.
Jacoby lowered her state record in the breaststroke to 59.66.
Results
Girls
Team (top 10) — 1. Dimond, 98; 2. West Valley, 70; 3. Colony, 62; 4. Eagle River, 49; T5. Juneau, 43; T5. Homer, 43; 7. Lathrop, 38; 8. Kodiak, 31; 9. Seward, 23; 10. Thunder Mt., 22.
Kodiak placers
200-yard medley relay— 6. Kodiak, 1:53.63.
50 freestyle — 3. Alison Narog, 24.69.
100 freestyle — 5. Alison Narog, 54.39.
100 backstroke — 2. Amaya Rocheleau, 58.76.
400 freestyle relay — 5. Kodiak, 3:48.89.
Prelims
50 freestyle — 3. Alison Narog, 24.94.
100 freestyle — 7. Allison Narog, 55.27
100 butterfly — Emily Neo, DQ
100 backstroke — 2. Amaya Rocheleau, 58.92
Boys
Team (top 10) — 1. Kodiak, 79; 2. Dimond, 71; 3. Eagle River, 69; 4. Juneau, 62; 5. Service, 60; 6. Thunder Mt., 49; 7. West Valley, 43; 8. Palmer, 27; 9. Wasilla, 22; 10. West, 17.
200 medley relay — 1. Kodiak, 1:35.67.
200 freestyle — 2. Jackson Krug, 1:43.86.
200 individual medley — 2. Ian Rocheleau, 1:54.75.
100 freestyle — 1. Jackson Krug, 46.64.
200 freestyle relay — 6. Kodiak, 1:32.50.
100 backstroke — 1. Ian Rocheleau, 51.16; 8. Max Robinson, 57.66.
100 breaststroke — 3. Nick Carver, 57.26.
400 freestyle relay — T1. Kodiak, 3:15.32.
Prelims
200 freestyle — 1. Jackson Krug, 1:43.95; 15. Max Robinson, 1:53.51.
200 IM — 2. Ian Rocheleau, 1:55.64; 11. Jacob Sarnowski, 2:08.78.
50 freestyle — 15. Max Jensen, 23.49.
100 butterfly — 14. Jacob Sarnowsi, 58.78
100 freestyle — 1. Jackson Krug, 46.64
100 backstroke — 1. Ian Rocheleau, 51.16; 8. Max Robinson, 57.09
100 breaststroke — 4. Nick Carver, 58.34; 16. Max Jensen, 1:05.91.
1-meter diving — 10. Noah Coulter, 220.40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.