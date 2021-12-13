People are signing up to join the Kodiak Alutiiq Language Master Apprenticeship Program. This program, which will be run by the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak, is meant to increase the number of fluent Alutiiq speakers.
“We don’t necessarily have a problem with people who want to learn Alutiiq, the problem is with teaching,” Thompson said. “Right now there are only a handful of people proficient enough to teach the Alutiiq language.”
Of the handful of Alutiiq speakers, four passed away in the last year. Even though a few remain, not all of them have the time to teach the language, let alone to mentor people to fluency in it, Hailey Thompson, the Administration for Native American grant manager for the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak, said. The hope is that people who go through this program will go on to teach other people the language, be it at schools, or by utilizing the degrees that they will earn, Thompson said.
The program will consist of several rounds of 33-month language learning and immersion experiences. The goal is to have six fluent Alutiiq-speakers by the end of it. In addition to learning the language, participants can graduate with multiple certificates, including Type M certified teachers, Child Care Development Associates and Occupational Endorsement Certificates, or OECs. To support the apprentices, the Sun’aq tribe will provide a stipend for them and house them in a language-house, where they will be immersed in the language.
The master-apprentice program structure is a tried and tested method that has been successful in other tribes, according to the Employment and Training Manager for the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak Stevi Fret. This also isn’t the first time that people on Kodiak have done something of this nature, she said. Years ago, there was another Alutiiq language house, according to Fret.
“This has been a priority for the Sun’aq Tribe ... due to the status of our language being at critical risk of disappearing,” Fret said. “I think the community has been working, the language movement has been working toward this program for decades.
Fret herself knows the challenges of learning Alutiiq. She has been studying the language for seven years, has taken classes at Kodiak College and had mentors in the community, she said. She started her language studies in 2015 after she met Candace Branson, the Sun’aq tribe’s program services director, who is an Alutiiq speaker. Brown encouraged her to take Alutiiq classes. Fret is still learning, but she gained enough knowledge in Alutiiq to earn an Occupational Endorsement Certificate.
Applications for the Kodiak Alutiiq Language Master Apprenticeship Program opened on Dec. 6 and over three people have applied since then, according to Thompson. More people have expressed interest as well, she said. Applications will run until Jan. 20. The goal is to have eight applicants before the selection process begins, Thompson said. The first group of apprentices will start the program in March.
Anyone is welcome to apply for the program, whether or not they are Alutiiq. The ideal candidate for the program is an adult with intermediate Alutiiq speaking skills, according to Thompson.
The Sun’aq tribe isn’t in this effort alone. This program will be funded with the language revitalization and preservation grant from the Administration for Native Americans. In addition to the grant, the tribe will have assistance from the Alutiiq Museum, the Qik’rtarmiut Alutiit Regional Language Advisory Committee, Kodiak College, Koniag, Inc., the First Alaska Institute and elder speakers in the community, among other groups of people.
