The Kodiak Island Borough School District is moving forward with its search for the next superintendent. At a special meeting on Wednesday, the Board of Education narrowed down the list of candidates for the superintendent position to three people: Cynthia Mika, Deborah Treece and Andrew Anderson.
“As we reviewed the applications and the resumes, these three candidates most closely fit the outline as the type of person [the district] needed,” Board of Education member Duncan Fields said.
The “type of person” is someone who will continue to guide the school district on the path it is currently on, according to the President of the Board of Education Julie Cain Hill. The current Superintendent Larry LeDoux has done a good job leading the district and the board would like to see that progress continue, she said. Whoever comes next would take over reviewing math, reading, written language and health curriculums, the new therapeutic social worker and advocating for the school district to get money to renovate schools, Hill said.
The first of the candidates, Mika, has 28 years of experience in education, including 19 years in administrative positions, according to her resume. Currently, she is the Assistant Superintendent of the Little Elm Independent School District in Little Elm, Texas, a position which she has held since 2015, her resume states. Mika has a Texas Superintendent credential, a Masters of Educational Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler and a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from Dallas Baptist University.
As the Assistant Superintendent of Little Elm ISD, she developed both short-term and long-term curriculum plans, oversaw a curriculum audit, and handled the local instructional budget.
Treece is an Alaska resident who has spent the past 27 years in the Chugach School District, where she has worked as a preschool and elementary school teacher, housing facilitator, Teacher Incentive Manager and a Special Education Coordinator, among other positions, her resume states. She has been the Executive Director of Student Services since 2016, according to her resume.
Some of the work that Treece did as the Executive Director of Student Services/District Administrator in the Chugach School District includes recruiting new teachers and staff, and assisting the annual state budgeting process, federal grant applications and evaluations, and internal auditing, her resume states. When she was the Special Education Director at the district, she helped out with student assessment and evaluations, professional development and providing support for the staff and students in the district, according to her resume.
Treece earned her Educational and Superintendent Certificate, and a Masters in Special Education from the University of Alaska, Anchorage. She also has a Masters of Education, Educational Leadership from the University of Alaska, Southeast.
Anderson was with the Yukon School District from 2016 to 2020. He served as the Superintendent of the Yukon School District from 2018 to 2020. Before that, he was the Assistant Superintendent and the Director of Human Resources.
When Anderson worked at the Lower Yukon School District, he led the district’s involvement with the Culturally Responsive and Embedded Social Emotional Learning Project and developed the Community Human Service Provider Project, he wrote in his cover letter. Anderson emphasized the connection between students’ heritage and the learning environment in a way that emphasized the value of proficiency in English language arts and mathematics, according to the cover letter.
Before going to the LYSD, Anderson worked as a principal or vice principal at three village schools in the Bering Strait School District, was the Principal of Nome Beltz Junior/Senior High School for a year and the Superintendent of Schools in Livingston, Montana for eight years. Anderson has a Masters in Education in Secondary School Administration and a Bachelors in History from Harvard University.
The Board of Education members see potential in all of the candidates. Mika had applied to be the superintendent of the KIBSD six years ago and Hill was “thrilled” to see Mika’s name on the list of candidates once again. However, the other two candidates both have experience working in rural school districts in Alaska, which is something the Board of Education values, Hill said.
“We have a pretty united board at this point, we have a united school system and staff,” Vice President of the Board of Education Judy Carstends said. “We hope to choose the right [person] that will keep that momentum going.”
These three candidates will be on-island on Monday, Feb. 14 where they will be rushed around the island to familiarize themselves with the school district, according to Hill. They will meet with teachers, committee members of the Native Education Program, reviewing the school district’s facilities and will be attending a question and answer session on Monday evening, according to Hill. On Tuesday, the Board of Education will enter executive session to discuss the candidates, according to Hill.
Next week, people will be able to submit questions to the Q&A session that will happen on Monday, Feb. 14. The form to do this will be on the Kodiak Island Borough School District website. The board will not be taking questions on the floor.
The next superintendent is expected to start work by July 1, 2022, according to a news release from the school district.
