Fishing

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak residents have the opportunity to offer fisheries-related topics and questions for the upcoming debates being hosted by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.

The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce is requesting input from Kodiak residents and the seafood industry regarding what fisheries topics should be addressed and what questions should be asked during the upcoming fisheries debates.

 The gubernatorial debate is scheduled for Oct. 3, and the U.S. Senate and U.S. House debates are scheduled for Oct. 4. All events will be live at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.