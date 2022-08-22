The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce is requesting input from Kodiak residents and the seafood industry regarding what fisheries topics should be addressed and what questions should be asked during the upcoming fisheries debates.
The gubernatorial debate is scheduled for Oct. 3, and the U.S. Senate and U.S. House debates are scheduled for Oct. 4. All events will be live at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
“We would love input from the Kodiak community on the fisheries debates so that we can get important topics and questions covered,” said Jena Lowmaster, executive director of the chamber, which is hosting the only election debates this fall in the state of Alaska that will be centered on the fisheries industry.
Official results from Alaska’s Aug. 16 nonpartisan primary are not yet available, but based on preliminary tallies the gubernatorial candidates who will be invited to the fisheries debate will be Gov. Mike Dunleavy along with challengers Bill Walker, Les Gara and Charlie Pierce.
The likely fisheries debate invitees from the race for the U.S. Senate will be incumbent Lisa Murkowski and challengers Kelly Tshibaka, Patricia Chesbro and Buzz Kelley. Invitees for the fisheries debate from the race for the U.S. Representative seat held by Alaska most likely will be Mary Peltola, Sarah Palin, Nick Begich and Tara Sweeney.
“Asking a question of the candidates both educates the future [representatives] and prompts important public conversation that educates the wider community,” the chamber said via email. The deadline for making suggestions is Sept. 2 at 5 pm.
After receiving public input and industry feedback, the chamber’s ComFish debate committee will finalize the lists of questions for each debate. General topics will be shared with the candidates who commit to attend. A panel of local and statewide fisheries experts will be asking the questions at the events, and local civic leader and businessman Dan Rohrer will be moderating.
The debate formats are still being determined. The nonpartisan events will have sponsorship opportunities.
For more than 30 years, fisheries issues have been the focus of candidate forums and debates held in Kodiak. This year, the debates will be held in person and streamed via Zoom and Facebook LIVE, broadcast on KMXT 100.1 FM, and made available on public radio stations statewide.
