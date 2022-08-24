With less than a week before public schools are scheduled to open for the year, the Kodiak Island Borough School District still needs to fill nearly 50 open staff positions, according to an update given at Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting.
With students set to arrive next Monday and Tuesday, the district is seeking certified teachers in special education, music and physical education, and specialists in English, math and English as a second language.
The district also needs teacher’s aides, long-term substitutes, maintenance and custodial workers, and six additional bus drivers in order to run a full schedule. The openings include positions in village schools as well as schools within the city of Kodiak.
Cyndy Mika, the new superintendent of Kodiak schools, said she’s never seen anything like the worker shortage the district is facing.
“Especially in what we would usually consider easy-to-fill positions — the positions that work with students, like classroom aides, maintenance and custodial,” Mika said at Monday’s BOE meeting. “We’re scratching our heads, because we’ve got the same amount of people around.”
Mika noted that recently retired district teachers filled eight of 11 long-term substitute teacher positions, adding: “We are very thankful for that turnout among our retirees. That gives us a little breathing room to work some magic.”
Mika said other unusual measures are helping to fill gaps. A tweak in new federal immigration rules allowed the district to hire six certified teachers from the Philippines. They can work here for as many as three years.
Unlike those who participate in some other guest worker programs, the district’s new arrivals will not be eligible for emigration after their three-year visa term is up.
Mika said the cultural exchange program fits Kodiak’s needs: “We have such a large Filipino community in Kodiak it just makes sense to look there. The Philippines’ education system is very comparable with the U.S., and we are very grateful to have them here.” Mika noted that new cultural exchange activities will be on the calendar this year.
The bus driver shortage is causing some scheduling headaches as well, Mika said. “We are six drivers short, so that causes concern, too. Are we going to be able to run all our routes? We definitely want to ask parents to have some patience as we work this out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.