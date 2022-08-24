School district to review and overhaul health curriculum

With less than a week before public schools are scheduled to open for the year, the Kodiak Island Borough School District still needs to fill nearly 50 open staff positions, according to an update given at Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting.

With students set to arrive next Monday and Tuesday, the district is seeking certified teachers in special education, music and physical education, and specialists in English, math and English as a second language.

