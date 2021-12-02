About 145 children between the age of 5 and 11 received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine during the Kodiak Public Health Center’s most recent vaccine clinic, according to public information officers with KPHCH. In total, 183 people received a vaccine dose at the clinic, KPHC reported.
Despite a number of protestors showing up to school board meetings to condemn the vaccine clinic, which took place in the Kodiak High School Auditorium, more people showed up to the clinic than ones in the past. According to the Kodiak Public Health center, about 60 people came each day, and past vaccine clinics have seen an average of 35 participants a day.
The clinic, which took place between Nov. 16-18, was co-sponsored by the Kodiak Public Health Center, KANA, the Kodiak Community Health Center, the Kodiak Island Ambulatory Care Clinic and Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.
The next vaccine clinic will focus on delivering a second dose to people who attended past clinics and booster shots to people 18 or older who have already received either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People who attended past vaccine clinics can walk in, according to KPHC. The clinic dates have not been announced.
There are 15 known active cases of COVID-19 on the island as of Wednesday, according to the Emergency Operations Center. One person is hospitalized for problems associated with the virus, as of Wednesday, the EOC reported.
Since the start of the pandemic, 2,764 people on the island have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the EOC. Nine people have died and 95 people have been hospitalized due to problems associated with the virus, the Emergency Operations Center reported.
About 66% of the residents on the island, or 8,371, have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
