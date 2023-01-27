Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards

Courtesy Kodiak Arts Council

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards are performing Saturday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium. 

The Kodiak Arts Council continues its Performing Arts Series for 2022-2023 by bringing the string band Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards to perform at the Gerald C. Auditorium Saturday night.

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards’ music focuses on the use of stringed instruments. While they play a mix of genres, Cortese has said her vision is to “write a new folk tradition.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.