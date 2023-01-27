The Kodiak Arts Council continues its Performing Arts Series for 2022-2023 by bringing the string band Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards to perform at the Gerald C. Auditorium Saturday night.
Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards’ music focuses on the use of stringed instruments. While they play a mix of genres, Cortese has said her vision is to “write a new folk tradition.”
Cortese and the Dance Cards will continue their tour in Europe after leaving Alaska in early February.
The Kodiak Arts Council says the Performing Arts Series brings in diverse disciplines of high-quality performance art to Kodiak.
“Strings are at the core of what I do,” Cortese says. “Genre is secondary to that palate.”
Cortese started playing on the fiddle as a child. She went on to attend the Berklee College of Music in Boston where she would create her first band in 2000. Since 2004 she has been recording and touring under her own name. Her home is now in Ghent, Belgium.
Doors for Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards’ Kodiak concert open at 7 p.m., and tickets cost $29 for adults, $26 for seniors and $22 for youth.
A statement from PopMatters calls the band “a stunning, forward-looking sound that charts a path for innovation in folk music.”
Cortese holds the philosophy of learning by teaching, and she has co-founded several music camps including the Boston Celtic Music Festival and the Miles of Music Camp. She describes the Boston camp as a “kind of a thank you to the community that had nurtured me and that I grew up in.”
Cortese’s website states that in the musician’s collective, Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards, she is able to showcase her varied experience and expertise as a fiddler, instructor and collaborator to create a sound of countless tradition and influences, full of layered vocals and virtuosic string instrumentation.
“I wanted to give people a way to fill their cups and re-fuel to continue doing important work,” Cortese said on her website. “Music provides an outlet to experience cathartic emotional moments. One way to always do that is to move your body, to dance — it gives people a way to shed their sadness.”
