Mary Peltola

KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, seen here at the Kodiak harbor, is adjusting to life in the nation’s capital. 

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s new surroundings may be nothing like Alaska, but that hasn’t changed her down-to-earth, ready-to-laugh and eager-to-learn approach to her newest challenge.

She recalled some of her most surprising and amusing Washington, D.C., moments recently with the Kodiak Daily Mirror, starting with showing up a day before she was to be sworn in and finding herself unable to get into her temporary office or access her official email, among other things. Initially, her small staff was unable to escort constituents into the building or access their email as well.

