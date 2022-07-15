Two Kodiak residents were recently arrested at the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs to the island.
According to the Alaska State Troopers, Maricel Mangrobang, 23, and Kip C. Monroe, 31, were caught with 373 fentanyl pills, 212 grams of heroin and 43 grams of methamphetamine. For that, they were charged with misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second, third and fourth degrees.
“The amounts of narcotics that each of them possessed for distribution would easily supply users in Kodiak and could create a significant risk of overdose potential,” a Trooper press release to the Kodiak Daily Mirror said.
According to the Troopers, the estimated value of the seized drugs is more than $125,000. The current value for a fentanyl pill is $80, the value for heroin is $400 per gram, while meth is valued at $250 per gram.
The two were met at the airport on June 18 by the Alaska State Trooper Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and Coast Guard Investigative Service. According to the report, both were indicted by a grand jury. Mangrobang remains in custody; Monroe was released after the Kodiak court reduced his bond.
This isn’t the first time Mangrobang and Monroe have been caught trafficking narcotics to Kodiak. In December 2021, Mangrobang was contacted during a similar investigation and arrested for trafficking 32 grams of meth and 205 grams of heroin.
Alaska State Trooper Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit is made up of members of the Troopers, Kodiak Police Department and the Coast Guard Investigative Service in Kodiak.
