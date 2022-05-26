It’s been four weeks since Stephanie Trosvig gave birth to quadruplets and the “Kodiak Quads” are doing well, she said.
Their names are Madilyn, Mitchell, Jessica and Jeremy. They were born via c-section prematurely on April 27, which is their parents’ wedding anniversary. At the time of their births, they weighed 3.9, 4.4, 3.7 and 3.8 pounds, respectively, Trosvig said.
Since then, they have all gained around a pound, said their father Harlan.
The quads were born at 32 weeks. Because of this they have remained in an Anchorage hospital. They needed help breathing during the first week, but since then they have been “rockstars,” Trosvig said. Right now, the four of them are learning to feed.
The four babies are all fraternal quadruplets. They are the second set of quadruplets to be born in Alaska since the state started tracking births, and the first set of quadruplets on record to be born in Kodiak.
“It’s been an experience for sure,” Harlan said. “Everything that you think you’re going to feel going into it is nothing like it actually is and it’s pretty crazy. Everybody tries to prepare you for it and there’s really nothing you can do to prepare for being first time parents and seeing and meeting your children for the first time.”
Trosvig and Harlan are hoping that they will be able to return home by July 1 and see their families, who are all awaiting their arrival.
Trosvig’s mother visited her and helped take care of the twins for the first two weeks after they were born, but she returned home to start getting ready for the Crab Festival, said Trosvig. While Trosvig and Harlan are in Anchorage, their family will be running her Crab Fest booth, Krimson’s Krab.
“It’s been hard to relocate our entire lives to Anchorage for a short period of time, away from home while trying to be new parents, trying to get the babies feeding and get them home and get everything back to where they should be,” she said.
A lot of people in Kodiak have been looking for ways to help the new parents out, but Trosvig and Harlan are still figuring out what they need. They have a Facebook page called “Kodiak Quadruplets,” where they are updating people on their family and telling the community about ways to help the newborns.
