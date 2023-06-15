Most people in Kodiak know about the clear and present danger presented by signal crayfish.
But understanding the dangers caused by invasive plants is less well-known. These plants often have the ability to overcome native vegetation and, in the process, can disrupt the local food chain by taking nutrients and space needed by native plants and animals.
That, in turn, can impact agriculture, fishing and hunting.
Blythe Brown, acting district manager, and Masumi Palhof, programs assistant and field crew leader, both with the Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation District, made a presentation about invasive species to Kodiak residents on Wednesday.
Among the most worrisome invasive species in Kodiak are Bohemian knotweed, reed canary grass, meadow hawkweed, orange hawkweed and creeping thistle.
Kodiak residents can help prevent or slow the spread of this vegetation by reporting invasive species, removing them and not introducing them to Kodiak. Cleaning gear, ranging from footwear to vehicles, also helps stop the spread of invasive species.
The conservation district has few residents reporting species to the district, according to Palhof.
“Another big thing we want the public to do is stop transporting them around — clean your gear,” Palhof said to KDM.
Most invasive species on Kodiak are located near the island’s population centers. Brown compared the spread of invasive species to a wildfire. Kodiak can prevent the spread of species by “cooling down your main big wildfire, putting a line around it, and eradicating anything that gets outside. So we need [these] reported.”
“I’ve been looking forward to hearing more from the [Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation team],” attendee Kasey Jo Wright told KDM after the presentation. “I haven’t had any interaction besides a pamphlet that told me what invasive species there were, so I’ve been wanting something like this for a couple of years.”
More information on invasive species and a list with identifying information on the invasive plants in Kodiak is available at kodiaksoilandwater.org. Kodiak residents are able to report invasive species by sending the soil and water conservation team an email at info@kodiaksoilandwater.org with the location, a photo and the time the invasive plant was seen.
“Now I know what plants are out there, and I’m more excited to go hiking and look for them so I can try and keep Kodiak, Kodiak...,” Wright told KDM. “I’ll definitely be reporting invasive species.”
The conservation district has grant money it is able to use to help residents with the removal of identified invasive species.
A signal crayfish derby will be held at Buskin Lake from noon to 3 p.m. this Saturday. They are found along the Buskin River ecosystem, and the state of Alaska is once again allowing them to be captured if the crustaceans are killed after capture.
Unlike issues such as pollution or climate change, the control of invasive species has to be primarily a community-based effort, Molly Kummen, an intern with the Sun’aq tribe, told KDM. “Everywhere you go, there’s a different problem. I think it definitely does need to be locally talked about.”
