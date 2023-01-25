M/V Tustumena

KDM file photo

The  M/V Tustumena.

Kodiak will be without ferry service until the M/V Tustumena begins sailing again on March 2, due to difficulties with the M/V Kennicott’s overhaul and staffing issues.

The Kennicott won’t be sailing again until May 11, according to Sam Dapcevich, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. He said ferry service gaps can be experienced in the winter. However, efforts are made to minimize or get rid of gaps in ferry service based on feedback from customers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.