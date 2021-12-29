Kodiak residents went to the trails on Sunday, taking advantage of record-breaking high temperatures. The Kodiak Airport reported temperatures reached 65 degrees that day, the warmest temperature ever recorded in Kodiak between Oct. 5 and April 21 of any year, according to the National Weather Service.
The Kodiak Tide Gauge measured temperatures as high as 67 degrees on Sunday, making it the warmest recorded day in December throughout the state, the NWS reported.
“[I] Was hiking and felt the warm air so we went to the point on Near Island and just stood in it, basking in awe [at the views],” Judy Heller wrote on Facebook in response to a post made by the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Other people said they went hiking at Fort Abercrombie with friends, shooting and checking in on their honeybees.
The previous high for Dec. 26 in Kodiak was 45 degrees, the National Weather Service reported. That record was set in 1982 and later tied in 1983 and 1984. Since the National Weather Service started recording weather patterns, no other record high has surpassed the previous record by that large of a margin, according to Joe Wegman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Services’ Office in Anchorage.
Monday’s high of 60 degrees, while not as warm, was also a record-breaking day on the island. The previous high temperature for Dec. 27 was set in 1951 when it hit 48 degrees, the NWS reported.
The culprit for the heat wave is tropical air that has been coming from areas as far south as Hawaii, Wegman said. The air has been flowing through western Alaska, causing warmer weather along the coast, the Aluetian islands and penetrating Southcentral Alaska, he said. Unlike the coasts, where it’s been windy but dry, the flow of air has led to freezing rain, he said.
There is no way to tell if the warmer weather is influenced by climate change, Wegman said. Climate change refers to changes in trends that occur overtime, while this heat wave is a result of a short-term weather pattern, he said.
Despite the recent warm weather, this December is on track to be slightly colder than average. The average high temperature in Kodiak from Dec. 1 to Dec. 27 was approximately 37.1 degrees, based on numbers reported by the National Weather Service. The mean high temperature in Kodiak for the month of December from 1991 to 2020 was 37.3 degrees, according to the NWS.
The warm weather is scheduled to last until Friday. A rainstorm is forecasted for Wednesday, which will push away the warm air in time for New Years, he said. The National Weather Service forecasts a significant drop in temperature on Saturday, when, as of Tuesday, there is an expected high near 31 degrees in the day and a low around 17 degrees in the night.
