The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education has approved a revised Fiscal Year 2024 budget after Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed millions of dollars in one-time K-12 funding for public schools statewide.
KIBSD originally would’ve gained about $3.5 million from the one-time funding, but now will be getting only $1.7 million in addition to its regular state funding.
The one-time increase to what is known as the Base Student Allocation would have translated to an increase of about $680 per student; the veto leaves schools with a gain of about $340 per student.
“We pretty much have slashed us to the bare bones in terms of supplies,” School District Superintendent Cyndy Mika said by teleconference during Monday’s BOE meeting. “The one-time funding being reduced by 50% has really made it difficult for us.”
In order not to dip even further into the district’s fund balance, the Board of Education took most of the lost funds out of previously budgeted supplies. But it still had to dip into the fund balance so that it didn’t have to make personnel cuts, according to the finance team at the meeting.
“Some of the things that we wanted to do, such as paying back those activity fees and paying those fully for parents, and paying fully for school supplies, the campuses are no longer going to be able to afford that with this budget,” Mika said.
She said without the district’s fund balance “it would have been devastating. We would have been doing layoffs... We’ve all got to really get involved with the legislature, and we can’t keep budgeting like this. It’s just not practical.”
The district is now lacking in fund balance to carry it through another year. Leaving some open positions unfilled as necessary, the district hopes it will eventually be able to create a balanced budget, according to Mika.
“So, we have slashed [the fund balance] by two-thirds in just two years,” BOE President Dave Johnson said at the meeting. “I think that’s really just important to note because that does not leave any meat on the bone to use fund balance next year.”
Johnson recommended the school district look at every personnel position and program in the district and prepare to make tough decisions if necessary.
Any effort by the Legislature to override the governor’s veto would be unlikely. The Alaska Constitution requires three-quarters of the state’s 60 legislators to vote in favor of an override to overturn a gubernatorial budget veto, and school-funding increases lack sufficient support.
Last spring, Dunleavy suggested he might call legislators into a special session this fall to work on a long-term state fiscal plan.
