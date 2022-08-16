Incumbent Gary Stevens was holding a significant lead over his two competitors in Tuesday’s primary election for the state Senate race in the district representing Kodiak.
Meanwhile, the two-person race for the state House of Representatives’ district that includes Kodiak was trending closer, but incumbent Louise Stutes still held a 14.26 percentage point lead.
Those unofficial results, taken from the state of Alaska’s Division of Elections website, were as of 11:04 pm Tuesday.
In Alaska’s nonpartisan Pick One Primary the top four vote getters in each race have the opportunity to advance to November’s general election.
Since there were fewer than four candidates in each of the state races representing Kodiak, all candidates facing off in Tuesday’s primary could choose to stay in the race all the way to November.
Kodiak resident Ben Vincent, who is challenging Stutes for a seat in the state House and received 42.87% of the unofficial vote, told KDM in a Tuesday night interview that he is looking forward to the next three months of campaigning.
Senate challengers Walter Jones, who received only 10.36% of the primary vote, and Heath Smith, who received 29.47% of the vote, could not be reached on Tuesday evening. Jones’ campaign website appeared to have been taken down and, at the very least, was not accessible at 11 pm.
Candidates said Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary format didn’t yield a lot of surprises, but it did reveal at least one advantage that can equally benefit everyone.
“I had a friend tell me this is the equivalent of a state-paid poll,” Stevens said in an interview with KDM. “Nothing is decided. All three candidates in the [Senate] primary will be the candidates in the general” if they stay in the race.
Vincent, who is challenging Stutes, had a different perspective.
“I would have to say that I’m not entirely surprised,” he said as the first results started to be posted. “I am a bit disappointed, obviously. I was hoping that it would be a little bit closer. But given that I am newer to the game I feel good. I am encouraged.”
Stutes said she doesn’t plan any significant changes in her campaign’s approach between now and November.
“I’ve always tried to remain very focused on what the people in my communities are focused on,” she said. “It’s always been who I am. I am accessible. Whether people agree or maybe don’t see things the same way I do, I’m always willing to listen.”
Vincent, meanwhile, is creating some videos and new door hangers, even while he plans to spend more time talking to people face to face between now and November.
“Door knocking has been the most effective thing I’ve been doing,” Vincent said, adding that he plans to do even more of that. “I’ve been doing that an hour or two at night. And even if they’re not there I leave the door-knockers. I’ve covered a huge portion of Kodiak already — reaching out to people on a personal level.”
The time Stutes and Vincent will be spending on their campaigns is going to be one of the bigger differences in how they run their campaigns going forward.
Stutes, who has represented the district including Kodiak for more than seven years, will be campaigning full time.
“I’m always fully invested either in the campaign or in the job,” Stutes said in a Tuesday night interview with KDM. “That’s just the way it is. When people stop me and say: ‘Sorry, I know you don’t always want to talk politics.’ I say, ‘That’s no problem.’ That’s just the nature of the beast. And if I didn’t want to do that I wouldn’t be running again.”
Vincent, who is 24 years old and works as a property manager for low-income housing developments in Kodiak and as a leasing agent for the new Kodiak Marketplace, has to be more selective with his campaign time.
“I think 15 to 20 percent of my time will be dedicated to my campaign” on average, he said. “Obviously, when I go to Steward or Cordova I’ll be spending all my time campaigning.”
Stevens, a longtime Kodiak resident, said he won’t know his exact campaign strategy going forward until he gets individual precinct results from Tuesday’s election.
“In this primary we will be using it to see if we are doing poorly in a particular area,” Stevens said. “Depending on what the vote says, I suspect I’ll be spending more time on the Kenai than here in Kodiak. But I don’t want to take anyone for granted.”
We will continue to update this story throughout the day at kodiakdailymirror.com. Print subscribers have free access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.