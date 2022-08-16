Voting

KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Voters at the Harbor Master Office are filling out their ballots.

Incumbent Gary Stevens was holding a significant lead over his two competitors in Tuesday’s primary election for the state Senate race in the district representing Kodiak.

Meanwhile, the two-person race for the state House of Representatives’ district that includes Kodiak was trending closer, but incumbent Louise Stutes still held a 14.26 percentage point lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.