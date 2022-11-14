A second indictment involving large-scale narcotics trafficking has been filed against Kodiak resident Mark Nason.

The 54-year-old man was already facing drug and drug-related charges in Kodiak when a storage unit he was allegedly renting in Anchorage was searched and more drugs were found, according to a statement from the state Attorney General’s office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.