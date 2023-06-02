In a separate lawsuit, Darren Byler is suing the United States Coast Guard, Coast Guard agent Aaron Woods, Coast Guard Agent Timothy Jans, and Lt. Sarah Lovette for $10 million.
The complaint alleges that the Coast Guard committed fraud during its investigation of Byler’s business leading to a false felony conviction. Byler alleges that Woods manipulated and ruined evidence and committed perjury in the original trial and a recent evidentiary hearing, according to court records.
