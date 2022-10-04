Even in today’s internet-connected world, there’s still a place for ham radio, especially in relatively remote places like Kodiak.
Just ask John Kimmel, a member of the Kodiak Amateur Radio Emergency Service.
“If you don’t have internet access, then sometimes it’s the only way to communicate,” Kimmel said of ham radio.
Hams communicate by voice and morse code on short wave, single sideband AM radio and mobile VHF radio banks. For example, KARES used its mobile base, a bus with a conference room, generator and all the electronic gear needed to communicate at the 2016 Chiniak fire.
“We can be a mobile command center that’s not reliant on the power grid or the Internet,” Kimmel said.
Kodiak’s ham radio group is holding amateur radio licensing exams this week. The Kodiak Amateur Radio Emergency Service will administer the Federal Communications Commission’s 35-question General License exam at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department.
There are currently 20 to 25 licensed ham radio operators on Kodiak Island, Kimmel said.
KARES’ bus will be on the scene at this week’s “Run the Rock” event, KMXT-FM’s annual fun run. “We’ll be the base of communications at the golf course for the run.”
Amateur radio is a relatively inexpensive hobby, with high-quality, multiple-band kits available online for under $1,000. For more information on amateur radio or Wednesday’s FCC exam, call Kimmel at 907-942-0741.
