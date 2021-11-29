A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew rescued three stranded hunters Wednesday near Sand Point, according to a Coast Guard news release.
According to the Coast Guard, the hunters were stranded after their boat sank on the south end of Popof Island.
Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial rescue request around 3 a.m. from a communications device. Air Station Kodiak launched a MH-60 Jayhawk following the request and arrived around 7:30 a.m.
The rescue was conducted in mild winds of 10 mph and clear visibility of at least 10 miles, in 17-degree weather.
The aircrew hoisted the three hunters from the shoreline and transported them to Sand Point Airport for medical checkup by local emergency medical services.
Petty Officer First Class Ellery Landry, a Coast Guard watchstander, stressed the importance of carrying multiple forms of communication and letting people know one’s location when going on outdoor excursions.
“In this case, the hunters had a satellite communications device and were able to notify that Coast Guard that they needed assistance and were able to start a fire to stay warm,” Landry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.