Kodiak History Museum

Courtesy of the Kodiak History Museum

A look inside the Fissions of Native Identity exhibit at the Kodiak History Museum.

A photo drive will allow Alutiiq/Sugpiaq descendants to be featured in a local museum exhibit.

The Kodiak History Museum is creating a family photo drive event with the goal to build Native representation in the gallery and increase diversity and inclusion in the museum. The drive will support the museum’s new temporary exhibit, “Fissions of Native Identity.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.