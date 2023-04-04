A photo drive will allow Alutiiq/Sugpiaq descendants to be featured in a local museum exhibit.
The Kodiak History Museum is creating a family photo drive event with the goal to build Native representation in the gallery and increase diversity and inclusion in the museum. The drive will support the museum’s new temporary exhibit, “Fissions of Native Identity.”
“[The Kodiak History Museum] preserves and shares all of Kodiak’s history, and museum staff recognize the significance of museum representation by Kodiak’s diverse community members,” Executive Director Sarah Harrington said in a statement.
“Fissions of Native Identity” explores who is Native and who decides who Natives are. It looks into the history of Russian and United States colonization and assimilation in Kodiak, and at the biological level it is designed to help determine race and identity and on the basis of reality.
“We believe that everyone should see themselves and their histories in the museum,” Harrington said. “In the ‘Fissions’ exhibit, specifically, the museum aims to validate Native pride no matter what anyone looks or sounds like, or what percentage is on a paper card… . By inviting everyone whose Native ancestry resonates within them to contribute their own images to the exhibit, we hope to validate that each generation is Native enough.”
The exhibit seeks to put aside stereotypes around Native identity and blood quantum and represent Native community members.
“It also addresses the unsaid history of older photos...,” Museum Curator Lynn Walker said in a statement. “We want people to be able to see themselves represented in the exhibit.”
Many photos of Native individuals have been altered to make the subjects look non-Native, according to Walker in a statement.
To be featured in the exhibit, the museum invites Alutiiq/Sugpiaq descendants to bring family photos to the museum to be scanned and shown in the exhibit.
“Fissions of Native Identity” was proposed and created with a working group of Native community members. The exhibit was funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom, according to the museum’s website.
The family photo drive is scheduled to begin on April 22 with a kick-off event during the museum’s open hours and will continue until May 20. “Fissions of Native Identity” began in November and will run until May 6.
The Kodiak History Museum is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. Admission to the museum costs $10 for adults and is free for children 12 and under. Admission to the museum is free with each photo contribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.