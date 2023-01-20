Slow fishing for tanner crab

KDM file photo

Tanner crab.

Local crabbers will continue to keep their boats moored in Kodiak, the Alaska Peninsula and Chignik, saying they will not fish for the current offering price of $3.25 a pound being made by Kodiak processors.

That is the latest word from Kevin Abena, skipper of the F/V Big Blue and secretary/treasurer for the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, which represents about 120 permit holders.

