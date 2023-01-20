Renovations for St. Herman Harbor and the possibility of USCG Base Kodiak adding icebreaker vessels were focal points of the conversation during Wednesday night’s joint work session between the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly and Kodiak City Council.
Borough Assembly federal lobbyist Sebastian O’Kelly spoke with the Borough Assembly and City Council via video about where federal funding could be found for the projects.
St. Herman Harbor was prioritized by the city as the most important project in need of funding.
“If we don’t get our funding for this harbor, it’s going to get more and more expensive as time passes,” said City Council member Charles Davidson.
St. Herman Harbor moores more than 400 vessels, including much of Kodiak’s commercial fishing fleet. A $40 million plan for harbor infrastructure replacement would result in the reconstruction of the Near Island Harbor and the replacement of nearly all its float systems, according to the agenda’s meeting packet.
The float system has been losing one dock a year to aging and the elements, and the latest inspection reports indicate that many parts of the facility are in “very poor condition.” The US Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program is now accepting grant application notices. At $662 million, the program has more than two times the amount of its usual funding dedicated for port funding.
O’Kelly said in the meeting that there is criteria in the law to direct the US Maritime Administration to give more money toward rural projects. He has written that the Port Infrastructure Development Program would be the best approach to obtain funding as the price tag for the project is too high for Congressionally Directed Spending. He also provided recommendations for FY 2024 Congressionally Directed Spending requests, which will help the borough and the city understand what projects are most likely to be funded.
The meeting also discussed Kodiak’s potential to be a viable homeport for a U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker. O’Kelly said Kodiak will not be considered to be the homeport of the next available icebreaker after an internal study. Juneau was selected as the preferred option for this vessel’s homeport.
But three medium-class icebreakers also have been authorized to be built, though no funding will be issued until more progress is made on other vessels.
The analysis shows that for a medium-sized icebreaker there needs to be a minimum depth of 38 feet for vessel navigation and 34 feet of dockside space. Women’s Bay and Base Kodiak’s waterfront does not currently meet these standards. The issue of Coast Guard-owened or leased property in downtown Kodiak for vessel berthing also would have to be resolved.
“If Kodiak would like to be a homeport for one or more of the new medium-class icebreakers, it should work on a solution to the water depth and property/dock issues over the next three to five years,” O’Kelly wrote.
Even without the addition of an icebreaker, Base Kodiak already has been targeted for expansion. Kodiak will be homeporting two fast response cutters and two offshore patrol cutters. To accommodate these, Base Kodiak will receive $210 million for new key projects including a new fuel pier, housing and a child development center.
About $40 million will go to housing Coast Guard families and another $40 million will be used for the child development facility. These will meet the needs for the increasing size of the growing Coast Guard Base.
The Borough Assembly and the City Council also brought up the ongoing topic of government consolidation. Assembly member Jared Griffin, the current chair of the consolidation committee, led the discussion. “We just can’t go any further unless the committee receives renewed participation from the city of Kodiak and then financial support from the borough and the city to support the work of the committee,” Griffin said.
The committee needs financial support to utilize expert guidance to help with merging various aspects of the governments such as codes and budgets.
“I think something like this needs to be backed up by solid data” before it is done, said Council member Terry Haines. He provided, as an example, the city’s discussion on annexation. After having it looked at closer, they found that it wasn’t a beneficial idea.
The borough will continue discussion on consolidation at next Thursday’s work session.
Another topic of discussion at the joint work session was the Fisheries Work Group. “It was very useful as a forum for everyone who showed up, but I learned a lot, too,” said Haines. “We ended up tracking some very knowledgeable people about issues that were very timely.”
Because of interest from both the borough and the city, more discussion will now take place on the topic before it is brought back or appointments are made.
“I think it’s a vital committee,” said Assembly member Larry LeDoux, who has previously served on the committee. “One of the reasons it was put together is because fisheries are so complex, and I learned a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.