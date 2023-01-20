St. Herman Harbor

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror 

St. Herman Harbor.

Renovations for St. Herman Harbor and the possibility of USCG Base Kodiak adding icebreaker vessels were focal points of the conversation during Wednesday night’s joint work session between the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly and Kodiak City Council.

Borough Assembly federal lobbyist Sebastian O’Kelly spoke with the Borough Assembly and City Council via video about where federal funding could be found for the projects.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.