This will be my third Thanksgiving in Kodiak. And it will be the third Thanksgiving Day that my wife and I plan to join a group of friends to hike Fort Abercrombie State Historic Park and then share a meal with many of those same people.
We will have a place to call home that will be filled with love and laughter even when family members are so far away.
It is one of the things for which I am most thankful.
As I continue to learn about the amazing friendliness of Kodiak residents, I have discovered that your initial kindness is only part of the ramp-up for your extraordinary hospitality.
And for that I am thankful.
As regular readers know, Melanie and I moved to Kodiak in July 2020, when much of the island was on COVID-related lockdown. Businesses and nonprofits were closed. Or would be closed. Or had been closed. It was hard to meet people.
But, as I wrote at the time, the people I did meet were among the nicest I’ve encountered during my life’s journey. Nothing has happened since then to change my mind.
And for that I am thankful.
As pandemic protocols lifted, I was able to meet many of the people who make Kodiak work on a day-to-day basis. I was able to get involved in community activities and find opportunities to serve.
I’ve also been able to write or edit the stories of many people who make Kodiak a great place to live, work and play — people who are going above and beyond on a daily basis.
And for that I am thankful.
I have conversations and exchange emails with people who encourage me on a daily basis. They point to specific stories that help them understand something or get up-to-date information on an issue. I appreciate it when you thank me for the effort it takes to produce content for your small-town paper on a daily basis.
In many of those conversations, I have shared how timely your words have been.
And for that I am thankful.
Several days ago, I began to wonder what Kodiak nonprofits or churches might be doing on this uniquely American holiday to help those who are less fortunate. Initially I was surprised to find that it seems as if Thanksgiving will be a fairly ordinary day in the lives of these organizations.
While I may not have discovered everything that’s going on — and my apologies if I missed what you or your organization is doing — the folks at The Salvation Army and Brother Francis Shelter will be helping those in need this week. As they always do.
And for that I am thankful.
The Salvation Army is handing out food boxes, like it does every Tuesday and Friday from 3-5 p.m. And Brother Francis will be serving a Thanksgiving Day meal at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, with the help of the Coast Guard Spouses Association. Just as the shelter does every day. They are planning for 18 to 22 people.
Last week, Kodiak High School seniors continued their three-decade-old tradition of serving a Thanksgiving meal by volunteering at the Senior Citizens of Kodiak.
And for these things I am especially thankful.
As I did a quick search of what’s going on this Thanksgiving in various cities nationwide, I discovered special efforts being prepared by the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen and Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers of Greater New Haven (Connecticut) and Williams Memorial CME Church in High Point, North Carolina, I read about a teen-led food drive in Modesto, California, and the “People’s Turkey Drive” in Munster, Indiana.
I saw lists of nonprofits — from California to Rock Hill, South Carolina — that are giving away holiday meals, and I read about the community Thanksgiving dinner in Walla Walla, Washington, which is happening again for the first time since COVID.
And for all of these things I am thankful.
I am thankful that the need in Kodiak is not that great, although I know we have people who are hurting and in pain. We have people who are alone or lonely. But we also have people who make sure those needs don’t always make headlines because they help those in need one family at a time.
You still have time to make your own list of things to be thankful for. Most importantly, you still have time to help someone else.
Go to your window, look down the street, and find that one person you could help today. Help them feel less lonely by having a two-minute conversation with them, running an errand for them, helping them display their Christmas lights, fixing something that’s broken, or setting an extra plate for them at your Thanksgiving Day meal.
I am most thankful that so many of you look for these kinds of opportunities throughout the year, because that makes Kodiak a truly special place to live.
May your turkey turn out golden brown, and may the scent of your pumpkin pie create the perfect gathering place to talk about everything we have to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Day.
