A grant proposal could lead to the creation of a facility allowing Kodiak to become the marine debris capital of Alaska.
The Ocean Plastics Recovery Project is in the final stages of creating a plan for what could be a first-of-its-kind facility, one that could be located on Kodiak, according to co-founder Andy Schroeder’s presentation to the Solid Waste Advisory Board last Friday.
The facility would look to add marine plastics recycling to the plastics economy. The design would process marine debris into flakes and pellets so that they are ready for recycling. The facility would maximize the value of the marine debris and sort the plastics so that they could be processed using mechanical and chemical recycling.
“This is part of a larger proposal in partnership with Alaska Sea Grant to establish an Alaska Center for Marine Debris,” Schroeder said in Friday’s presentation. “We’re sort of planting the flag and saying, ‘This is the capital of marine debris.’”
Collected plastics would have to be separated by the amount of degradation they have experienced.
Partners at Oregon State University and Western Washington University are involved in developing the mechanical recycling processes for less degraded marine debris and the more intensive chemical recycling needed for the more degraded debris, according to Schroeder.
“The more we can sort, the more value we can extract from each of those categories,” Schroeder said.
However, the price point of creating new or “virgin” plastics still beats the cost of most recycled plastics. In addition to selling recycled marine debris, the new facility is considering placing value on the environmental services they provide to create another source of revenue.
“We could one day see revenue for both the service we provide and from the sale of products, and then we would have a successful economic model for the cleaning of the ocean,” Schroeder said.
The facility would play into the idea of allowing polluters to offset or reduce pollution through activities other than reducing their own pollution. This would allow polluters who are unable to completely stop their pollution to achieve “net zero” by offsetting their efforts by becoming involved in pollution reduction activities.
“I’m looking for ways beyond grants to monetize this activity,” Schroeder said.
The new facility would not compete with current recycling programs in Kodiak such as Threshold, according to Solid Waste Advisory Board Member Terri Pruitt. The new facility would focus on marine debris rather than the collection and recycling of Kodiak residents’ plastics.
In a separate presentation to the Solid Waste Advisory Board, Patrick Simpson with Alaska Plastic Recovery presented a new portal recycling unit that he said has the potential for short-term and long-term benefits to recycling efforts.
“Coastal communities could invite [Simpson] to come, and he could run their plastic that they had gathered and create a lumber product at the end and sell it and leave it there in the communities,” Pruitt said in an interview with KDM.
In the short-term, Simpson could visit coastal communities with the new unit to recycle plastics into usable synthetic lumber products. In the long-term — potentially five to 10 years — Simpson could create multiple units and Kodiak could even come to own one, according to Pruitt.
Simpson could potentially be a customer of the new marine debris facility and use the recycled plastics to create usable lumber products.
The Solid Waste Advisory Board was scheduled to report information and thoughts about last Friday’s presentation to Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad on Wednesday.
