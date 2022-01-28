Work on the M/V Tustumena will take even longer than expected. The Tustumena will be in a shipyard until July 15 — 15 days longer than expected — because of the extent of the repairs that she needs, issues with construction bid openings, vendor delays and problems with the supply chain, according to a news release from the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
The M/V Kennicott will take over the majority of sailings, according to the DOT. Anyone who bought a ticket on the Tustumena in May can rebook and travel on the Kennicott, Amanda Becker, manager of the Kodiak Ferry Terminal, posted on Facebook.
The Kennicott will take different routes than the Tusty: She will not stop in Akutan or False Pass because the Kennicott cannot fit the docks there, according to Becker’s Facebook post. The Kennicott will leave Homer on May 23 and arrive in Kodiak on May 24. She will leave Kodiak on May 30 and arrive in Whittier on the 31st. There will be a ferry sailing to Kodiak every other week from June until July but will she only sail once to Port Lions and Ouzinkie on June 10, according to Becker. Regular sailings to Port Lions and Ouzinkie will resume after July 8.
The DOT reached out to the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and Golden Wheel Amusement for issues pertaining to Crab Fest, DOT Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich said. The Department of Transportation added several extra sailings at the end of May to accommodate Crab Fest and compensation for some of other problems that may arise with the change in service schedules, according to Becker.
“With the most recent changes to the ferry schedule, I can confirm that there will be an impact on Crab Fest,” Jena Lowmaster, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said. “However, at this time, we are working on finding solutions and working on the details.”
Aside from reservation staff reaching out to people who booked tickets, Dapcevich did not comment on whether DOT was working with other people or entities on the island. If you have a booking on the Kennicott and do not hear from the Department of Transportation, then your reservation has not changed, according to Becker.
The Tusty is scheduled to return to Kodiak on July 19, but that date may be pushed back, because of how close that it is to the scheduled end of her overhaul, Becker warned. However, Dapcevich believes that the shipyard will be able to stick to the schedule.
“Through our collaboration with the shipyard, we have a good level of confidence for Tustumena’s return to service by July 15,” he said. “We do not expect the work be delayed beyond that date.”
The Tustumena is undergoing a significant overhaul at the JAG shipyard in Seward, Alaska. There will be upgrades to her bridge deck, interior engine and her passenger and vehicle elevators, according to the DOT. In addition to those upgrades, some of the elevators will be replaced and the steelwork and superstructure of the vessel are being worked on, according to the DOT.
Once her overhaul is complete, the Tustumena will continue to serve all 13 ports between Homer and Unalaska, according to the Department of Transportation. The Tusty is the only ferry that stops at every one of these ports. In approximately six years, the Tustumena will be replaced with another ferry. Until then, the Tusty will continue to make trips to all 13 ports, according to the Department of Transportation.
