Orion’s Mountain Sports started as a skateboard shop in the ’90s before morphing into an outdoor recreation spot.
Now, after 25 years in Kodiak, owners Steve and Sharon Wielebski have decided to retire and spend more time doing the things they’ve been helping others do. They could sell their store, but if the right buyer hasn’t been found by year’s end they plan to close their location on Mill Bay Road following Christmas.
“We’ve heard a lot from the community about how they will miss the store,” Sharon Wielebski said Wednesday during an interview with KDM. “That is bittersweet for us.”
“We love it here, and are going to continue to stay in Kodiak and enjoy the outdoors more than we can now because we’re working every day,” Steve Wielebski said.
Added Sharon Wielebski: “We want to have time to play more in the outdoors. We’ve reached that time in our lives where we want to have more time to have adventures and not be tied to the shop.”
Orion’s Mountain Sports originally started as a skateboard shop opened by Orion Wielebski, the couple’s son, in 1996.
“We took over the business a few years later,” Steve Wielebski said. “Orion fished and was involved in construction, so we kind of just took over.”
After taking over, they began adding inventory such as skis and other new product lines.
“We then brought in clothing and it just kept growing from there,” Sharon Wielebski said. “It really took off around 2009, when the shop really expanded and changed into more of a hiking, skiing and general outdoor store.”
When it comes to the outdoors, the Wielebskis said Kodiak has a unique quality.
“Kodiak is a great place to live, to work, to play, and we’ve had great local support with this business,” Sharon Wielebski said. “We’ve had some great, loyal customers who have helped us through the whole COVID stuff.”
The couple also weren’t afraid to try out new brands with relatively little name recognition.
“We brought in Arc’teryx when it was a brand new company and people had never heard of it,” Sharon Wielebski said, referring to the outdoor clothing and climbing gear company. “It’s become one of our most popular brands that we sell.”
Steve Wielebski said there has been an increase in hiking over the past several years. He said people who want to know the best places to ski or trails to hike tend to gravitate toward Orion’s because of the Wielebskis’ extensive knowledge of the area.
“Because we ski and hike a lot, we have a really good knowledge of all these different trails and general backcountry knowledge,” Steve Wielebski said.
The couple are also part of Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, or KISAR, which provides them with additional expertise. The couple has traveled to Africa, South America and Nepal, and they have scaled Denali (formerly known as Mount McKinley).
“If people want to climb McKinley, they come in here and we’ll say here’s what you need,” Steve Wielebski said. “Or maybe they want to go climb Pyramid Mountain and go skiing; we can tell you what you need and hopefully sell it to you. If not, we can at least give you the knowledge of what type of gear you need.”
Sharon Wielebski said another niche Orion’s has filled has been outdoor clothing and gear, as well as more dress-style or casual shirts.
“If people need outdoor clothing or something else to wear to work or play everyday, they have come here,” she said. “I’ve had fond memories of several men coming in over the years saying ‘I need something to wear to a wedding.’ Where else but in Kodiak would you go into an outdoor store and be able to dress yourself for a wedding?”
The evolution of online shopping has presented both challenges and opportunities for the Wielebskis over the years.
“The thing with online shopping is that you can order something, but then you’re still going to have it serviced and assembled, so people will come in here and we help them service it,” Steve Wielebski said.
Another issue has been supply chain concerns over the past two years related to the pandemic.
“That has been a challenge for us because we have not been getting everything that we ordered,” Sharon Wielebski said. “The outdoor industry has really exploded because that’s one thing people can do during the pandemic — go outside.”
Steve Wielebski said it helped that Orion’s had a large inventory when the pandemic hit.
“We have less than half what we had a year ago, but we still have a lot of inventory left,” he said.
While the business is for sale, Sharon Wielebski said they are also in the process of trying to sell all of their inventory.
“Sometimes selling the business can be a long process, and we don’t want to wait any longer,” Sharon Wielebski said.
“Our business has done well through COVID,” she said.
Steve Wielebski said their business has been driven by people traveling less and wanting to explore more of their own greater backyard.
Both said that owning a small business means more than just sales. It involves knowing the books, ordering new inventory and keeping up to date on the latest brands and equipment.
“It’s very important to test the gear, so we’ve got to go out hiking or skiing to test it, which we like,” Sharon Wielebski said. “If you’re passionate about it and enjoy it, it’s a great opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.