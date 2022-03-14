President Joe Biden banned all imports of seafood that originate from the Russian Federation through an executive order signed on Friday. The ban is one of the most recent sanctions against Russia that is meant to punish the country for invading Ukraine.
Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-AK, is happy that the sanction was put in place, he said, but in his mind it should have happened eight years ago.
When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the United States and other western powers imposed a number of sanctions against Russia. In response, Russia countered those sanctions with its own. One of those counter sanctions was a ban on imports of U.S. seafood.
In 2013, Russians bought over $60 million of Alaska seafood, according to the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institution. Since Russia’s import ban, Russia has “eaten into” the American seafood market, Sullivan said.
“What has been really astonishing to me and to our fishermen, not just in Alaska but across the country, is how long it has taken,” Sullivan said. “This has been so unfair. Russian imports in America are almost duty free [and this] has been going on for close to eight years.”
Since he came into office in 2015, Sullivan has been advocating for an export ban on Russian seafood, he said.
Taking Russian seafood products out of stores frees up space for American products, Alaska Affiliated Crab Harvester Arbitration Organization John Iani said in a past interview with the KDM. In that interview, Iani cautioned that the long-term effects of a ban on Russian seafood imports are not clear.
“I don’t like saying this is an opportunity,” Sullivan said. “It’s absolutely horrendous for what is happening in Ukraine, but when the discussion of very large sanctions against Russia started, this became a very prominent discussion.”
To increase the chance that the ban on Russian seafood continues after Biden leaves office, Sullivan and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-AK, will be pushing for the U.S.-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act, Sullivan said. The two senators introduced the act in February. Similar to Biden’s executive order, it would ban all seafood that originated in Russia, including items that were processed outside of the country.
Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S.-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act was blocked by Sen. Ed Markey, D-MA. Things have changed since then, according to Sullivan. He thinks that the bill will now be able to pass through the Senate next week, he said.
“It’s time to level the playing field, but also inflict pain on Russia,” Sullivan said.
The language in Biden’s executive order does not specify when the ban on Russian seafood will take effect. The White House has not issued any statements outlining this timeline as of Friday.
