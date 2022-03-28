The city of Kodiak is moving forward with some of its major construction projects.
The City Council approved a $437,836 contract with Wolf Architecture to complete the architectural and engineering services needed to make design plans for the Kodiak Fire Station. Even though the city is still securing money for construction of the new fire hall, there are enough funds to pay for the design contract.
“I think we’ve got a project that maybe we looked at with some trepidation and now we look at with pure excitement,” Councilman John Whiddon said at the meeting. “We’ve had an architect firm that has produced below-budget, on-time, award-winning projects.”
One of the things that made Wolf stand out from the five other companies that responded to the request for proposals is Wolf’s history of building emergency facilities in rural areas, City Manager Mike Tvenge said.
The City Council also approved a $144,805 agreement with ECI Alaska Architecture for construction administration services for the Baranof Park Improvement Project. Construction administration tasks include reviewing operations and maintenance, design clarifications, site inspections and the final completion inspection.
PLANS FOR LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
The City Council approved budget goals for the fiscal year 2023. The goals are the guiding philosophies that will be used when determining the 2023 fiscal year budget.
The goals include conservative estimates of revenues based on an objective approach, efficient use of the budget, and developing long-term plans to conduct necessary maintenance, repairs, replacement or expansion on city facilities.
There were some specific policies as well: the city will strive to use Enterprise Funds to continue to revise the city of Kodiak’s personnel rules and regulations throughout the year, conduct rate studies every five years,the cap the amount of money that can be given to nonprofit organizations to a maximum of $175,000 until the general fund balance has contained enough money to support 12 months of operating expenditures.
A substantial amount of turnover in the city of Kodiak’s Finance Department in the summer of 2021 prompted the city to hire BDO USA, LLP. to help with accounting and advisory services. BDO USA will help the city prepare for its 2021 audit report and for audit preparations and general accounting tasks, while the city is looking to hire senior staff for the Finance Department.
The contract between the city of Kodiak and BDO USA stipulates the cost of hiring BDO USA’s services will not exceed $135,000 until May.
CHANGE IN CITY COUNCIL RULES AND OPERATIONS
Going forward, the City Council will have only six months to introduce a motion that has been voted down. Previously, council members could re-introduce a defeated motion within 12 months of it being rejected.
This is one of four changes to the rules that govern City Council meetings. IN addition to this rule, going forward the City Council will combine the agenda setting sections for both work sessions and regular meetings, update presiding officers section to clarify the current deputy mayor and, when postponing a motion, set a date for it to be re-instruced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.