A total of 25 future entrepreneurs ranging in age from 5 to 14 will be participating in Kodiak’s first-ever Children’s Business Fair at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church gym.
Students will be selling a variety of goods, including both food and non-food items. Each child entrepreneur developed her or his own ideas and produced his or her products with minimum help from parents.
Items include food court and baked goods, jewelry and crafts, bath products, dog treats, plants and pots, and gifts for mom, according to the Rock Educational Group Facebook page, which is run by one of the two groups sponsoring the event. AKTEACH is the other organization.
Students will get the proceeds from they sell, but that is not the main point of the event, according to Meagan Herring, one of the parents organizing the business fair. The main point, she said, it to help kids learn about how to make money from a young age.
Parents were told to “take a step back and to let the kids do the work so that they can enjoy what it means to earn money from something that is created with their hands,” Herring said in an interview with KDM.
The satisfaction for the students is beyond earning money, Herring said. It’s supposed to be a learning experience through every step of the process. This project provides an opportunity for children to picture their goals and take the steps necessary to execute them. In addition to each participating individual gaining hands-on experience, students will be able to put their communication and money-handling skills to use.
Another goal for the participating students is to learn the ups and downs of entrepreneurship. These young students are not only dealing with some of the details of what it means to run a business during the process — even if it’s only for one day — they also are hopefully developing a better sense of who they are and what they like to do, Herring said.
“When students are given free rein to make their own choices, they are capable of so much more than what we lead them to be,” Herring said.
This is Rock Educational Group’s inaugural event, and Herring said the homeschool cooperative plans to have an annual Children’s Business Fair open to all Kodiak kids. Even this year, some local elementary school students and homeschool families not associated with Rock Educational Group are participating.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
