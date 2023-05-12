Children’s Business Fair

Courtesy of Meagan Herring

A child does prep work for the Children’s Business Fair. 

A total of 25 future entrepreneurs ranging in age from 5 to 14 will be participating in Kodiak’s first-ever Children’s Business Fair at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church gym.

Students will be selling a variety of goods, including both food and non-food items. Each child entrepreneur developed her or his own ideas and produced his or her products with minimum help from parents.

