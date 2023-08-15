A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed the Wild Alaskan owner’s civil rights case against the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and three CGIS agents.
Anchorage District Judge Ralph Beistline ruled Aug. 4 that Wild Alaskan owner Darren Byler failed to adequately claim that the three investigators — Agents Aaron Woods and Timothy Jans and Coast Guard Lt. Sara Lovette — violated Byler’s civil rights and otherwise acted unlawfully during a 2014-2015 investigation that resulted in Byler being convicted by a jury of discharging raw sewage and making false statements.
In the civil lawsuit, filed last October, Byler accused the three agents of concealing exculpatory evidence in the 2014-15 investigation and of conspiring with the City of Kodiak — named in a separate civil lawsuit underway in U.S District Court in Anchorage — to sink the Wild Alaskan, Byler’s 110-foot crabber converted into an adult entertainment venue.
Byler also specifically accused Woods of denying him hearing protection during a C-130 flight to Anchorage, which Byler said permanently damaged his hearing.
Byler, who represented himself in court filings, asked for more than $10 million in damages.
In the Aug. 4 ruling, Beistline ruled that Byler’s civil rights claims of misconduct by the investigating agents — including illegal search, evidence tampering, improprieties during an interview, and the alleged poor treatment he received during his prisoner transport from Kodiak to Anchorage — were not valid because the conviction resulting from the agents’ investigation was subsequently confirmed.
Byler’s 2015 jury conviction on unlawful discharge and making false statements was upheld on appeal and subsequently confirmed by the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
“The Supreme Court held that a civil rights complaint brought against state actors… cannot proceed when a judgment in favor of the plaintiff would necessarily imply the invalidity of his conviction or sentence,” Beistline wrote. “…Plaintiff may not seek damages resulting from the injury of his conviction unless his conviction or sentence has been invalidated. Because Plaintiff has not shown such a finding in his favor or asserted an injury other than his conviction, his claims are barred.”
On top of that, Beistline wrote that Byler filed his lawsuit against the agent’s 2015 alleged actions four years too late for the court to allow his case to see light of day, well beyond a two-year statute of limitations deadline.
The judge also wrote that a specific claim against Woods, for allegedly listening in to and recording a conversation Byler had with his doctor, was invalid. Byler claimed that Woods violated HIPAA, the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, that protects patient’s medical information.
But Beistline wrote that the 1996 HIPAA law “does not provide a private right of action to enforce any violations of the statute.”
The judge also wrote that Byler hasn’t adequately worked through the process of proving his claim that the Coast Guard conspired with the City of Kodiak to sink the Wild Alaskan. Byler completed an administrative form to the Coast Guard describing his allegations.
“Neither the form document nor the attachment raises the issue of a potential conspiracy to commit fraud or another tort in connection to the Wild Alaskan’s sinking,” Beistline wrote. “This evidence, which plaintiff does not rebut, is sufficient to demonstrate that plaintiff has not exhausted his administrative remedies with respect to his conspiracy claim in particular. The court therefore lacks subject matter jurisdiction to allow this claim to proceed.”
Neither Byler nor U.S. Attorney Glenn James Shidner was available for comment at press time Monday.
In a separate case, Byler is also representing himself in a $6 million civil case against the City of Kodiak, Kodiak mayor Pat Branson, City Manager Mike Tvenge and Deputy Josie Bahnke, eight Kodiak City Council members or former members, and Highmark Marine Fabrication and its owner in connection with the July 2021 sinking of the Wild Alaskan.
That civil case is being overseen by Anchorage U.S. District Judge Joshua Kindred.
