Wild Alaskan

KDM file photo

The Wild Alaska is seen in the waters of Kodiak harbor in 2014.

A U.S. District Court judge has dismissed the Wild Alaskan owner’s civil rights case against the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service and three CGIS agents. 

Anchorage District Judge Ralph Beistline ruled Aug. 4 that Wild Alaskan owner Darren Byler failed to adequately claim that the three investigators — Agents Aaron Woods and Timothy Jans and Coast Guard Lt. Sara Lovette — violated Byler’s civil rights and otherwise acted unlawfully during a 2014-2015 investigation that resulted in Byler being convicted by a jury of discharging raw sewage and making false statements. 

