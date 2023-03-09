St. Herman Harbor lost floats and incurred other damage during last week’s windstorm, and the city may consider trying to pay for the repairs using federal disaster relief funding.

The harbor lost seven finger floats, a piling and 14 boat slips during the violent storm-force winds, according to Harbormaster Dave Johnson, in an interview with KDM. The wind pushing against the vessels as well as the waves in the harbor put enough strain on the floats for them to fail. Some of the floats broke off the dock completely, and others had critical internal failures. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.