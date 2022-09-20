Scottish “power folkies” Skerryvore kicks off the Kodiak Arts Council’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series. The eight-piece traditional folk, rock and pop fusion band will appear at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium at Kodiak High School.
Skerryvore is on a North American tour of traditional and rock music festivals this fall. It’s the band’s first visit to Kodiak.
“Their music is very much modern fusion; they’re a little bit less traditional than pure Scottish music but it still has that Scottish feel,” said Arts Council Program Manager Hazel Delos Santos.
Brothers Daniel and Martin Gillespie started Sherryvore in 2005, and the band has become folk and Celtic festival regulars around the U.S. and Europe.
The brothers won Scotland’s “Live Act of the Year” award in 2011 and 2016. That’s the year they started their own festival, “Oban Live,” in Oban, Scotland.
Skerryvore could not be reached for comment, but journalists who have covered them had this to say: “Skerryvore [has] crafted a world-beating fusion, which takes pride in their heritage and above all else is a pure joy to listen to,” according to a quote from Folk Radio UK. And Suddeutsche Zeitung in Germany is quoted as saying: “A spectacular mix of traditional Scottish folk music and the most diverse rock elements.”
The group has put out five albums, most recently “Live Across Scotland,” a compilation of live performances.
Skerryvore is busy this fall. After Wednesday’s concert, the group is off to Anchorage, then it has dates in Western Canada and the Southwestern U.S. before launching a European tour that lasts November through the holidays.
Ticket prices are $20 for youth, $30 for adults and $27 for seniors. Masks are encouraged but not required. There will not be limited seating capacity. Ticket holders who are feeling ill are eligible for refunds up until the start of the concert.
