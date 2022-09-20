Skerryvore

Courtesy of Skerryvore

Scottish “power folkies” Skerryvore plays Wednesday night in Kodiak.

Scottish “power folkies” Skerryvore kicks off the Kodiak Arts Council’s 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series. The eight-piece traditional folk, rock and pop fusion band will appear at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium at Kodiak High School.

Skerryvore is on a North American tour of traditional and rock music festivals this fall. It’s the band’s first visit to Kodiak.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.