The Kodiak Island Borough has applied for a grant program through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game that could support hunter access to borough-owned property near Chiniak.
The Hunter Access Grant Program would provide funds to replace a log bridge near Chiniak with a culvert, according to Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad at the Feb. 23 Assembly meeting. The Assembly approved the grant program application 5-0.
The bridge is the single access point for more than 700 acres of borough-owned land. It is used by residents for collecting firewood, ATV and UTV riding, as well as hunting, trapping and shooting, and other wildlife-related recreational opportunities, said Conrad, who added: “Because it was built by the loggers, it was never intended to be permanent.”
The bridge is still passable. However, due to the risk of borough liability and long-term safety concerns the bridge will need to be replaced with an engineered structure that could last for many years, according to Conrad.
The bridge would be replaced with a type of culvert that would allow for salmon to swim through to spawn upstream.
“As this small stream is adjacent to a catalogued anadromous stream and the Kodiak Island Borough has performed several culvert projects on this type of road, we have familiarity and a track record of successes. Staff believes that the culvert crossing is the most cost-effective option at this time,” Conrad wrote to KDM in an email.
The schedule for the program had an application deadline of last Wednesday. According to the schedule, applicants will be notified in September if they have been selected. Award and grant agreements are scheduled to be finalized, signed and implemented in January.
“The first several months would be dedicated to planning, application of permits and design through the bid stage,” Conrad wrote to KDM in an email.
Based on experience, Conrad said the replacement would likely result in the closure of the bridge for a week or less.
The cost of the project would be about $200,000, with the grant supporting 75% of the project’s cost. The borough would need to supply $50,000.
This grant opportunity is focused on funding projects that have a direct benefit to hunters and trappers, as well as access to public lands for hunters, trappers, and other wildlife-related recreation users, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website. The program has provided funds to Kodiak in the past for improvements to the Saltery Cove Trail System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.