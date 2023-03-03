The Kodiak Island Borough has applied for a grant program through the Alaska Department of Fish and Game that could support hunter access to borough-owned property near Chiniak.

The Hunter Access Grant Program would provide funds to replace a log bridge near Chiniak with a culvert, according to Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad at the Feb. 23 Assembly meeting. The Assembly approved the grant program application 5-0.

