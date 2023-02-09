Last year was a gubernatorial election year with record-high oil prices. The combination gave the state a boost in revenues that allowed Gov. Mike Dunleavy to accept a budget that significantly boosted higher education spending.
This isn’t an election year, and oil prices are down — however modestly. But there is hope for those who want to see continued increased spending in higher education.
Dunleavy’s 2024 budget proposal contains $877.6 million for higher education, an amount equal to last year’s increase in college and university spending, according to data supplied this week by Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak.
Former Gov. Sean Parnell, who is chancellor of the six campuses, including Kodiak, that are part of University of Alaska Anchorage, is among the hopeful. He was in Kodiak earlier this week to meet with Kodiak College and community leaders to reinforce the message that higher education has the governor’s and legislature’s attention -— and attention equals funding.
“I can tell you that both the governor and the legislature increased funding this last year for the University of Alaska system as a whole,” Parnell said during an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror on the Kodiak College campus. “I still see strong support legislatively and from the governor for our University of Alaska [system].”
When asked about Dunleavy’s change of heart from wanting to cut education budgets to showing continued support, Parnell said: “All I can say is I’ve seen a change in direction both legislatively and from the governor. My sense is that people understand that UAA is Alaska’s largest workforce provider. And if you cut Alaska’s largest workforce provider you cut Alaskans’ ability to get jobs. So why would you do that?”
Said Stevens: “I do appreciate former Gov. Parnell. He’s been very supportive. He thinks we’ve been doing good work. He’s quite supportive of [Kodiak College]. But more than that I think we’re on the right track with the governor. He seems to have turned the corner on not just slashing the budget. If we’re going to have a healthy economy we have to have a strong university [system].”
With the governor’s and lawmakers’ attention focused on higher education, Parnell said he feels emboldened to make sure that Kodiak College and Director Jacelyn Keys have the budget, the academics, the staffing and the systems to help make that work for students.
Parnell said the one thing that would make the most difference for Kodiak College going forward is for more local residents to learn to appreciate the value of the school. He said more people need to “acknowledge what a gem Kodiak College is and to promote it on the island and get more people inspired to take advantage of the learning opportunities here, whether to change their career path or just to become more fulfilled as a life-long learner.”
Already, Kodiak College is rebounding from the COVID-induced decline that most colleges and universities nationwide have been experiencing, according to data released by Keys’ office.
Last fall, the school enrolled 644 students, an increase of 25.2% from the previous year. This spring, the school enrolled 537 students, an increase of 28.1% from the previous year. But despite those gains, the numbers are still short of the student headcount of 757 for the fall 2018 semester, and 607 students in the spring 2020 semester.
“We’re looking forward,” Parnell said. “The fact that the enrollment decline has been stabilized and we can now look toward continued stabilization and growth, that’s a positive sign to me. So that’s what we focus on.”
