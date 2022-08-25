football

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak linemen prepare for the snap during Friday’s blue/gold game at Joe Floyd Track and Field. 

Home openers are always unique. Lots of hoopla, energy and excitement surround the game. The 2022 home opener for the Kodiak High School football team has even more meaning for head coach Taylor Masterson. 

The Bears’ second-year boss welcomes his alma mater to The Rock, the Barrow Whalers. The nonconference game kicks at 6 p.m. Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.