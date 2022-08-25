Home openers are always unique. Lots of hoopla, energy and excitement surround the game. The 2022 home opener for the Kodiak High School football team has even more meaning for head coach Taylor Masterson.
The Bears’ second-year boss welcomes his alma mater to The Rock, the Barrow Whalers. The nonconference game kicks at 6 p.m. Friday at Joe Floyd Track and Field.
Last season’s game at Barrow wasn’t a welcoming homecoming for Masterson. The Whalers won 57-0 to open the 2021 campaign. However, to Masterson’s defense, the game was scheduled at the last minute when both Kodiak’s and Barrow’s opening opponents canceled.
He tossed the game script for Redington in the trash and went into his first game equipped with only the knowledge he knew from his playing and coaching days with Barrow.
“It was a rough one, especially coming back after a year of not playing football,” Masterson said. “They were in the same boat, but they had bodies. They had guys who had played a lot of football and had experience.”
The roles are reversed for this matchup. Masterson said Barrow has only 17 players and graduated several players who are now playing in college, while Kodiak is hovering well over 30. The Whalers — a Division III team — are 1-0, while the Bears are 0-1.
Kodiak’s season-opening performance — a 43-30 loss to Homer — caught the attention of many from around the state. The Bears’ four touchdowns were two more than they had during last season’s 0-6 campaign.
“A lot of people started calling me saying, ‘Man, you guys actually came out to play,”’ Masterson said. “I have good relationships with some coaches in the state, and we shocked some people. When they see the film, they will be like this team is definitely moving in the right direction.”
For a program that has only posted two wins since 2019, the 13-point loss at Homer felt like a moral victory. The Bears held leads of 16-12 and 22-20 before the Mariners scored three straight second-half touchdowns to put the contest away.
It was a pleasurable ride back to Kodiak on the trusty Tusty.
“We have a lot of star power that is starting to pick up and come to light. That is something that we are excited to see when they come home,” Masterson said.
Kodiak is 4-2 all-time against Barrow. The Bears are 10-9 in home openers, with the last win coming in 2018.
Kodiak entertains Cook Inlet Conference Service at 6 tonight at Kodiak High School.
Because the Cougars’ schedule is full, Saturday action will consist of players from both teams mixing together for matches. That will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We are really looking forward to play Service, which will be a well-coached team,” Kodiak coach Amy Willis said. “She (Morgan Hoe) will identify our weaknesses quickly and try to take advantage of those.”
Hoe and Willis are both former players for the University of Alaska Anchorage.
For the second straight week, Kodiak invades the mainland for an invitational.
The Bears will be running in Saturday’s Big 8 Invite at Kincaid Park in Anchorage.
Kodiak will be the outsider of the nine-school meet as the other eight schools are all from the CIC. This is the second year in a row that Kodiak will be attending the meet.
Race action begins at 10 a.m. with an open race. The boys varsity is at 12:20 p.m., followed by the girls varsity at 12:50 p.m.
Last week, Kodiak competed at the Ted McKenney Invitational in Soldotna. The boys placed sixth, while the girls were 15th.
