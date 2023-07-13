A Kodiak woman has been arrested near Seward and charged with three counts of misconduct involving controlled substances in addition to two misdemeanors alleging violations of conditions of a prior release.

Court documents indicate that Zerah Edrosa, 29, has been arrested on “multiple occasions,” and one of the arresting officers alleged he knew her to be a drug addict, according to court records.

