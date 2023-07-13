A Kodiak woman has been arrested near Seward and charged with three counts of misconduct involving controlled substances in addition to two misdemeanors alleging violations of conditions of a prior release.
Court documents indicate that Zerah Edrosa, 29, has been arrested on “multiple occasions,” and one of the arresting officers alleged he knew her to be a drug addict, according to court records.
During the traffic stop near Seward that led to Edrosa’s most recent arrest, a passenger in the car tried to dissuade Alaska State Troopers from conducting a search of the vehicle by sharing potentially embarrassing details, according to court records.
The passenger, Cash Christiansen, 45, of Seward, said there were sex toys among his personal items, according to court records.
Troopers at the scene made a request for a search warrant, but it was initially denied, according to court documents.
A couple of days later, a drug detection K-9 team from Soldotna was able to conduct a search of the outside of the vehicle, during which time the dogs allegedly identified the odor of controlled substances, according to court documents.
Troopers then received a warrant to search the inside of the vehicle, and they found about 65 grams of methamphetamine and 106 suspected fentanyl pills, court records indicate. The estimated street value of the drugs was more than $15,000.
Troopers also found several items commonly used for controlled substances in the vehicle, according to court documents. Among them were lighting torches and tin foil, both consistent with the use of methamphetamines.
State troopers pulled over Edrosa and Christiansen for driving in patterns consistent with people who are trying to avoid law enforcement as well as having expired tags, according to court records. Edrosa is said to be the one driving the vehicle.
Christiansen allegedly did the majority of the talking during the Trooper stop, despite being a passenger. Troopers asked Edrosa to step out of the vehicle to speak to her privately, according to court documents. At that time, Edrosa told Troopers there was an active warrant for her arrest, something the Troopers were able to confirm, according to court records.
That warrant is for a second case involving felony misconduct of controlled substances, and violating conditions of release for a third case. The new charges include felony counts of misconduct involving controlled substances with intent to manufacture or deliver, among other things, according to court records.
An arrest warrant for two counts of misconduct involving controlled substances was issued for Christiansen.
The public defenders for Edrosa and Christiansen could not be reached for comment, and the status of Edrosa was not immediately known. The next hearing for Edrosa is scheduled for Aug. 11 in Kenai.
