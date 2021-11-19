Kodiak is no stranger to food shortages — bad weather sometimes causes delays and leaves gaps in our grocery store shelves. However, since the start of the pandemic, supply shortages have worsened across the country, and it seems like people have taken note and are preparing accordingly.
Last year’s shortages seem to have scared people straight to the stores ahead of Thanksgiving. Already, sales have increased significantly in early November, more so than they have in past years, Safeway Store Director Michael Murray said.
Frozen turkeys, for instance, are selling much earlier than they ever have.
Murray said Safeway actually sold “quite a few turkeys” prior to the announcement of its special promotion that anyone spending $150 would get a free turkey.
“That’s never happened before,” Murray said.
At Cost Savers, sales have picked up, too. People started picking up frozen turkeys last week, said Deacon Cobban, one of the managers.
Even though turkey is popular — and available — it isn’t cheap. The price of turkey has increased noticeably from last year, Cobban said.
For the past few years, turkey production has decreased, but since the start of the pandemic its demand has increased, Wells Fargo Senior Vice President and Agribusiness Consultant Kevin Bergquist said.
The wholesale price for a frozen turkey weighing between 8 and 16 pounds has increased by approximinately 13% as of October, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This may be, in part, because more people are cooking at home, which has bumped up the food prices, Bergquist said.
However, unlike most of the food that grocery stores are selling, turkeys aren’t expected to make a profit, according to Murray. Stores sell them anyway, because it’s part of the package when it comes to being a grocery store, he said. Murray doesn’t know why the prices of turkey are increasing.
“I’m in retail, not marketing,” he said.
Turkey isn’t the only thing becoming more expensive. Nationwide, food prices have increased an average of 3% to 4% this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Veronica Nigh, senior economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, expects that the cost of most Thanksgiving dinners will increase by 3% to 4% as well.
But even though costs are going up, goods aren’t expected to run out. Just like customers are preparing for grocery shopping in advance, so are the stores. In order to compensate for how quickly things are being sold, the Cost Savers stocked up for the season, Deacon said. Safeway did the same, according to Murray. A Walmart representative could not be reached for comment. There won’t be anywhere near the kind of shortages that there were last November, according to Murray.
Well, not for most items, he said.
Even before the pandemic, the store usually runs out of one type of food before Thanksgiving, he said. One year it was dried onions, another it was cider; there’s really no way to tell what item will be unusually popular in a given year. Aside from randomly coveted items, Murray believes the store should have enough on its shelves to make it to the holiday.
