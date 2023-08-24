Three local Alutiiq/Sugpiaq artists will lead a series of intimate craft workshops at the Kodiak History Museum next month.
Each will train participants in their speciality. Fabric artist Mariah Stapleton will teach weaving basics, sewer Susan Malutin will teach how to make fur mittens, and David Tucker will train in illustration drawing.
The workshops will be small, so each participant can get a close look at their teacher’s work, and learn one-on-one. Class size will be limited to just six students. Curator Lynn Walker told KDM the museum wants to bring local artists to a wider audience.
“What we’re trying to do is create opportunities for creative interaction in the museum, and a good way to do that is to bring our local artists in to teach and to tell their stories,” Walker said.
The artist series is funded by Anchorage-based Cook Inlet Region Inc. Foundation through its Alaska Native Cultural Heritage and Artistic Sovereignty in Museums project.
The series will run through September, with a finale scheduled for October’s “First Friday” art walk event on Oct. 6. “We’ll have a show and each artist will talk about how they got started, their practice and maybe have demos,” Walker said.
There’s no cost to participate in the workshops, and materials are provided. That’s picked up by the CIRI Foundation. But it’s first-come, first-served. To sign up, call Walker at 907-486-5917.
Here’s the series schedule:
— Sept. 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Kodiak History Museum: Mariah Stapleton, Woven Cone Workshop
— Sept. 23, noon – 4 p.m. at the Kodiak Public Library: Susan Malutin, Sewing Fur Mittens
— Sept. 30, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Kodiak History Museum: David Tucker: Illustration Drawing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.