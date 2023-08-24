Kodiak History Museum

Courtesy of Kodiak History Museum

A past art workshop at the Kodiak History Museum. 

Three local Alutiiq/Sugpiaq artists will lead a series of intimate craft workshops at the Kodiak History Museum next month.  

Each will train participants in their speciality. Fabric artist Mariah Stapleton will teach weaving basics, sewer Susan Malutin will teach how to make fur mittens, and David Tucker will train in illustration drawing. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.