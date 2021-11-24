Kodiak saw a slight uptick in its islandwide unemployment rate in October, even as the state overall saw an increase in the number of people with jobs, according to the Alaska Department of Labor.
Overall, Kodiak’s unemployment went from 4.9% in September to 5.0% in October. October’s unemployment number also was higher than what Kodiak reported in October 2020, when the unemployment rate 3.8%, according to the Labor Department.
Kodiak’s jobless numbers for October did trend better than the overall Gulf Coast Region, which includes the Kenai Peninsula Borough and Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
The uptick in the number of those without jobs comes as the seafood processing industry winds down from the summer fishing season, according to the Labor Department.
The Labor Department reported that Kodiak had a labor force of 6,168 people in October, down from 6,339 people in September. The number was slightly higher than October 2020, when the active labor force was 6,020.
Of those in the labor force, 5,860 reported employment of some kind in October, down from 6,027 people in September. According to the Labor Department, 5,789 people reported being employed in October 2020.
The Labor Department reported that 308 Kodiak residents filed for unemployment insurance in October, only four fewer than September. The number of people seeking work in October 2020 was much lower, with only 231 filing for unemployment.
Overall, the Gulf Coast Region reported a 6.1% jobless rate for October, up from 5.7% in September. The region saw slight improvement over October 2020 when unemployment was at 6.5%, according to the Labor Department.
The Gulf Coast added 500 jobs in October, out of the overall 8,500 jobs added across the state. The numbers are still far below the 15,800 jobs added in October 2019.
For the Gulf Coast Region, the largest drops in employment included manufacturing and the leisure and hospitality fields.
Seafood processing — part of the manufacturing sector — shed 1,000 jobs in October, dropping from 2,900 in September to 1,900 jobs in October. The numbers, however, are above those in October 2020, when the Labor Department reported only 1,400 seafood processing jobs.
Travel and hospitality jobs dropped by 900 positions in October, going from 3,700 in September to 2,600 in October. Tourism-related jobs for the Gulf Coast Region in October 2020 were lower, reporting only 2,300 jobs.
The region’s unemployment rate matches the state’s unemployment rate at 6.1%.
According to the Labor Department, the leisure and hospitality industry added 2,900 jobs this October compared to last year, but remained 5,500 jobs lower than in 2019.
