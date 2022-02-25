Russian banks and many individuals close to President Vladimir Putin have been sanctioned since Russia invaded Ukraine on Wednesday. However, there is one crucial component of Russia’s international economy that has remained untouched: its seafood.
But that might be about to change.
Earlier this month, Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, both Alaska Republicans, proposed the “U.S.-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act,” which would ban all imports of Russian seafood.
If approved, this act would serve as both a sanction against Russia and an economic stimulus for Alaska.
In 2019, the United States bought $698 million worth of Russian seafood. By contrast, Russia isn’t paying a single dollar for U.S. seafood because Russia banned U.S. seafood imports in 2014.
Not surprisingly, the proposed ban on Russian seafood imports is already generating support from those representing Alaska fisheries.
“Alaska crabbers support this bill, if passed,” said Jamie Goen, executive director of Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers. The demand for king, snow, and tanner crab continues to to be strong and we are confident that [the] pattern will continue with or without Russian crab in US markets… Above all, we support fair and reciprocal trade and we just haven’t seen that with Russia given their embargo on US seafood.”
Domestic crabbers cannot fill the market demand for crab this year, because of low quotas, Goen said. Other countries like Norway and Canada can help fill in those gaps, she said.
Once Russian products are pushed off the shelves, it will be hard for the Russian market to recover, President of the Alaska Affiliated Crab Harvester Arbitration Organization John Iani said.
It’s not just crabbers that stand to benefit from this sanction, according to Iani. Russia primarily exports pollock and salmon, so both the fishermen and processors in those fisheries might see their profits bump as well, he said. As the market for Alaskan products expands across the country, which would expand the processors’ markets and potentially raise the price of fish, he projected.
However, it’s not clear exactly what will happen if these sanctions are approved by Congress. In the short term it might open up the market for Alaskan products in the United States, but there is no telling how, or if, it will impact international exports of Russian seafood, he said.
Despite all of the potential benefits of the bill, it has not passed through the Senate.
The opposition to this bill is being led by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts. Many of the seafood processors in the state of Massachusetts process pollock and other fish that are imported from Russia.
Even after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Markey has yet to get behind the “U.S.-Russian Federation Seafood Reciprocity Act.” However, he is working with Sullivan’s team to figure out a way to push back against the uneven trade, according to a statement from Marey’s Spokeswoman Giselle Barry.
“Senator Markey looks forward to further conversations and collaborations with Senator Sullivan to protect the American seafood industry and American workers,” Barry said.
