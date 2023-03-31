Bear

Buskin bear fishing.

It’s not too early to start being aware of the possibility that Kodiak bears will becoming to town in search of food following their winter siestas.

Already, there have been several reports of a bear in the vicinity of downtown Kodiak during the past two weeks. Six reports have been called in to the Kodiak Police Department during that time regarding a bear that has been spotted in the 200 and 300 blocks of West Rezanof Drive and the 300 block of Shelikof Street, according to police blotters.

