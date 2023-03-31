It’s not too early to start being aware of the possibility that Kodiak bears will becoming to town in search of food following their winter siestas.
Already, there have been several reports of a bear in the vicinity of downtown Kodiak during the past two weeks. Six reports have been called in to the Kodiak Police Department during that time regarding a bear that has been spotted in the 200 and 300 blocks of West Rezanof Drive and the 300 block of Shelikof Street, according to police blotters.
Neither the timing nor the traffic patterns are unusual when compared to bear activity from previous years, according to Bill Dunker, assistant Kodiak area biologist, in an interview with KDM.
“We just want to make sure that we encourage local residents to take some reasonable precautions...,” Dunker said. As locals know, “it’s not uncommon to encounter bears at any point in the year.”
Police have been trying to deter the bear from frequenting the area by using sirens, horns and other noises, according to Lt. Francis de la Fuente.
This particular bear appears to be attracted to residential and cannery waste, according to Dunker. Borough code requires that any solid waste not be discarded outside of waste containers and that those containers be kept closed to keep out animals.
“Mismanagement of our waste is certainly a source of bear-human conflict, and so we’re trying to mitigate that by removing the attractants and encouraging folks to do so,” Dunker said.
Dunker encourages the public to start limiting access to bear attractants as the animals become more active. Moving roll carts to more secure places, such as garages, taking down bird feeders between now and October and using electric fencing for livestock are some of the things he recommends.
Other recommendations include cleaning barbecue grills, including the grease traps, after each use. Pets should be fed indoors or owners should clean up excess or spilled food between meals if they are fed outside; pet food should be secured indoors or in bear-resistant containers.
Also, gardeners should plant in open areas and away from game trails; ADF&G recommends only composting raw vegetable matter.
“Making every effort possible to secure any and all attractants would be strongly encouraged...,” Dunker said. “Securing attractants in the local area is going to be a step in the right direction towards both mitigating the issues that we currently have, but also preventing some from occurring in the future.”
To stay safe when residents encounter a bear, experts encourage people to quietly leave the area in the same direction from which they came if the bear does not appear to have noticed you. If a bear does notice you, try to appear large by standing near others, if possible, and slowly wave your arms and talk in a normal voice. Prepare a deterrent if you have it.
If Kodiak residents encounter a bear, they can report the incident to the Kodiak Police Department at 907-486-8000 or the Alaska State Troopers at 907-486-4121. In an emergency, dial 911.
Residents with questions on preventing bear encounters may contact the local Department of Fish and Game at 907-486-1880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.