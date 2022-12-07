Nine Kodiak businesses have signed up to compete in the third-annual holiday decorating contest, sponsored by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.
The friendly competitors, in no particular order, are:
Nine Kodiak businesses have signed up to compete in the third-annual holiday decorating contest, sponsored by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce.
The friendly competitors, in no particular order, are:
• Kodiak Best Western Inn, 236 E. Rezanof Drive. Decorations are inside the Kodiak Inn, lobby space, and can be viewed at any time.
• Kodiak Vision Clinic, 214 W. Rezanof Drive. Decorations are inside and outside (“Optomo-TREE” inside and a Kodiak Bear Santa with salmon reindeer on the outside window.) View from 9 am-5 pm Monday through Friday.
• Sunaq Tribe, 312 W. Marine Way. Decorations are inside and can be viewed 8 am-4:30 pm Monday through Friday.
• Petro Marine, 104 E. Marine Way. Decorations are inside and outside and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.
• Sarah Ann Photography, 1314 Mill Bay Road. Decorations are inside and outside. Outside decorations may be viewed anytime.
• The Islander Bookshop, 1315 Mill Bay Road. Decorations are on the window and inside and can be viewed Monday through Saturday from 10:30 am to 6:30 pm and Sunday noon to 6:30 pm.
• Kodiak Furniture, 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite B. The best viewing experience is from the inside during regular hours. Outside viewing is available through the windows after dark.
• The Frame Shop, 2017 Mill Bay Road. Decorations are inside and can be viewed Tuesday through Friday from 11 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm.
• Eyecare Excellence, 3450 E. Rezanof Drive. Window display. Can be seen anytime.
In the next few days, judges with the Kodiak chamber will be looking at how these companies decorated their outside spaces, entry ways and foyer areas.
“We enjoy doing the holiday business decorating contest,” Executive Director Jena Lowmaster told KDM last month. “It brings out the holiday spirit. I think everybody enjoys doing it.”
And, starting Thursday, Kodiak residents also get a chance to pick their favorite business decorations by going to the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page, finding the Business Decorations post and “liking” their favorite business from these nine companies.
The winner picked by Chamber judges will be called the Champion Winner, and that business will get a free half-page ad in the chamber’s 2023 Relocation Guide (a $550 value) if the winner is a chamber member. If the winning company is not a chamber member, the company will receive a one-year chamber membership and an ad in the Relocation Guide.
The People’s Choice award will go to the business that gets the most “likes” for their decorations as shown on the chamber’s Facebook page. That post should be live by Thursday, Lowmaster said.
If the People’s Choice winner is a chamber member it will receive an ad in the 2023 Relocation Guide valued at $325, and if the winning company is not a chamber member it will receive a one-year chamber membership.
