Neil Hetch

For Lathrop High School’s new principal, “Being a building educator is so much part of who I am.”

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District announced Friday that Neil Hecht will take over from Carly Sween in the fall as Lathrop principal. Hetch currently serves as the school district’s assistant director of human resources.

