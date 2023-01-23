For Lathrop High School’s new principal, “Being a building educator is so much part of who I am.”
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District announced Friday that Neil Hecht will take over from Carly Sween in the fall as Lathrop principal. Hetch currently serves as the school district’s assistant director of human resources.
A veteran administrator, Hetch first came to Alaska from North Carolina in 2016 and became assistant principal of Kodiak High School in Kodiak. Hetch took over reins of the Emerald Island’s only public high school in 2020. Hetch moved to Fairbanks last June to take his current job.
According to a release from the school district, Hetch has 11 years of experience as a high school administrator. Before moving to Kodiak, he spent 20 years in North Carolina as a high school assistant principal, technology teacher and elementary teacher.
Before being an educator, he served in the U.S Marines for nine years.
“Neil has been wonderful to work with this past year in his capacity as assistant human resources director and a great addition to the FNSBSD team,” Karen Melin, chief school administrator, said in a statement. “I am looking forward to him taking his experience and expertise to the Lathrop community.”
Hetch said he was honored to be named Lathrop’s next principal.
“I look forward to the next school year to be able to work with the Lathrop community of students, parents and educators to do great things together,” Hetch said. “I am a student-centered educator who hopes to continue the strong traditions and sense of community that makes Lathrop High School a great place to learn.”
