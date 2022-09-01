Special Olympics torch runners enjoy clear day

Kodiak Police Officer Shane Parker, left, lights the Torch of Hope held by his son Kaleb used for 2021 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

 

 

 JACK BARNWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Kodiak City Council awarded support grants to local nonprofits and three museums last week.

 The City Council allocated $200,000 — the maximum amount allowed by ordinance — to public safety, emergency response and quality-of-life organizations. It also gave $7,500 each to the Alutiiq Museum, the Kodiak History Museum and the Kodiak Maritime Museum from the city Tourism Development Fund.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.