The Kodiak City Council awarded support grants to local nonprofits and three museums last week.
The City Council allocated $200,000 — the maximum amount allowed by ordinance — to public safety, emergency response and quality-of-life organizations. It also gave $7,500 each to the Alutiiq Museum, the Kodiak History Museum and the Kodiak Maritime Museum from the city Tourism Development Fund.
Here are the local organizations that shared the general fund allocation:
Public safety support programs: Total of $134,000
• Brother Francis Shelter: $20,000
• Kodiak Area Transit System: $20,000
• Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center: $20,000
• Senior Citizens of Kodiak: $20,000
• The Salvation Army: $20,000
• Kodiak Area Mentor Program: $15,000
• Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak: $10,000
• Humane Society of Kodiak: $4,500
• Kodiak Teen Court: $4,500
Quality of life programs: Total of $34,000
• Kodiak Hockey League: $7,500
• Special Olympics Kodiak: $7,500
• Hope Community Resources: $5,000
• Kodiak Arts Council: $5,000
• Kodiak Girl Scouts: $4,500
Emergency response support programs: Total of $32,000
• American Red Cross of Alaska: $4,000
• Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corp.: $18,000
• Providence Kodiak Island Counseling Center: $10,000
In the unanimously passed grant resolution, the city listed in-kind contributions made to various local organizations. Fiscal year 2023 in-kind contributions include building space and other nonmonetary support.
• Kodiak Historical Society (Baranof Museum): $198,231.20
• Humane Society of Kodiak (Animal Shelter): $159,110.64
• Discover Kodiak: $108,000
• Brother Francis Shelter: $100,411
• Kodiak Chamber of Commerce: $70,549
• Kodiak Head Start: $47,054
• Alaska Wing Civil Air Patrol: $35,740
• Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corp.: $1,819
• Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center: $3,638
• Senior Citizens of Kodiak: $7,277
• Kodiak Garden Club: $1,200
Last year, Kodiak-based nonprofits requested a total of $185,230 in cash funding and $728,358 in in-kind contributions from the city of Kodiak for Fiscal Year 2022, according to previous reporting by the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
