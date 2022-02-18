The Kodiak/Aleutian Subsistence Regional Advisory Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday.
The council provides recommendations to the Federal Subsistence Board on matters related to subsistence fishing, hunting and trapping on federal public lands and waters. The Federal Subsistence Board oversees the Federal Subsistence Management Plan.
At the council’s meeting, the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge will be presenting proposed changes to the 2023-2025 Kodiak Fishing Regulations. The Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge will address the lack of clarity when it comes to distinguishing the differences between “residents of the Kodiak Area” and “residents of the Kodiak Island Borough,” according to documents posted on the Department of Interior. Additionally, the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge will ask for opinions about how to determine the subsistence rights of Coast Guard members who live on and off the base, the documents show.
The council will also be reviewing the 2021 Buskin River Sockeye Salmon Stock Assessment, among other things, according to the meeting agenda.
Members of the public will be able to make comments and virtually attend the meeting. The teleconference number is 877-807-6997 and the passcode is 73803960. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Meeting materials are available at www.doi.gov/subsistence/regions/ka_materials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.